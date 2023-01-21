Home page World

From: Amelie Richter, Felix Lee

After the tiger year, the year of the rabbit is now beginning in China. Experts explain what we can expect from the next twelve months.

The Chinese Year of the Rabbit starts on Sunday. It should bring recovery from the turbulent tiger year – less excitement, but more space for creative approaches.

Together with the element of water, the rabbit year could provide a smooth transition into calmer geopolitical realms.

Beijing – A turbulent and conflict-ridden year is behind us. No wonder. Tigers are short-tempered, aggressive and unpredictable. And that’s exactly how the tiger year 2022 was, with Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Xi Jinping’s switch from zero to full Covid policy and the economic and social upheavals in many countries around the world.

The good news: The upcoming Year of the Rabbit, which began Sunday night, promises to be more relaxed. According to Chinese astrology, the sign of the rabbit represents peace, prosperity and longevity. Rabbits were born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011. Each of the twelve signs of the zodiac is also associated with the elements wood, water, earth, fire and metal. And because 2023 is a water year, the year promises to be particularly fluid, so harmonious and less abrupt. So the year of the water hare comes at just the right time.

After the tough year of the pandemic, which hit people in China with a delay but all the more massively, many people are longing for precisely these qualities. In Chinese astrology, water embodies sensitivity and flexibility. Many are therefore hoping for a smooth transition back to normality.

Astrologer Raymond Lo: There are fewer open conflicts in the Year of the Rabbit

So far, the abrupt change from the zero to a full Covid policy has been less fluid. If it had been opened up in small steps, everyone could have adapted better to the changes. However, the current leadership seems to be doing exactly the opposite: there are no longer any tests, there are almost no restrictions anymore, and there are no longer any mask requirements. The virus can spread uncontrollably at the Spring Festival of all places. But who knows, maybe the management will reconsider during the New Year holidays and approach the opening a little more cautiously. At least more reliable infection numbers would help.

As for geopolitics, Hong Kong astrologer Raymond Lo expects the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to ease and with it less tension between East and West. “However, this does not mean that conflicts and wars will disappear completely,” emphasizes the astrologer. Rather, the battles would be conducted more subliminally and in secret. He means assassinations, coups, protests and terrorist activities. Lo points to one of the most famous assassination attempts in history: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. That was also a year of the water rabbit.

The reality in the year of the rabbit looks harsher than the horoscope

On the other hand, the majority of the experts surveyed by the China Institute Merics in its annual outlook are less optimistic about the rabbit year. At least 55 percent of those surveyed expect relations between the People’s Republic and the EU and other western countries to deteriorate because Beijing is continuing to support Putin in the Ukraine war. China and Russia will therefore deepen their relations.

Significant deterioration is also expected in economic relations between the EU and China. 81 percent of respondents said they were pessimistic about the situation of EU citizens working in China. But maybe that’s just a relative consideration. The year 2022 couldn’t get any worse, said EU Chamber of Commerce chief Jörg Wuttke at the presentation of the Merics survey. The rabbit year can only get better.

Sameer Goel, Deutsche Bank’s head of macro strategy for Asia Pacific, advises investors to remain calm and patient – typical Rabbit traits – in order to be agile at the crucial moment. He quotes a Chinese proverb: “Anyone who rides a tiger fears dismounting.” The world economy in the past year of the tiger was very turbulent: high inflation, which resulted in the fastest tightening of interest rate policy in decades, geopolitics, which, in turn, drove energy and commodity prices to record highs, and China’s zero-Covid policy, which at times crippled the Chinese economy.

“We believe that 2023 will be a year of transition to more normality after the bust and boom pattern of recent years,” says financial market analyst Goel. “After last year’s volatility, it will take patience, along with agility, to navigate this year of transition.”

Water bunnies are good for constructive dialogue

From the snarling tiger to the fluffy water hare — that could also be good for the societies of many countries internationally. A little breathing is announced. The year of transition could also bring general social debates back to calmer areas. There was enough material for discussion last year. Rabbits are known for emotional intelligence, empathy and sensitivity according to the description of the signs of the zodiac. More empathy couldn’t hurt in addressing the issues that affect everyone.

The rabbit year could become something of a palate cleanser at wine tasting. A break, calm and with enough room for creativity. Even if it is obvious to expect a lot of offspring in the rabbit year, that is wrong. According to studies, at least in Hong Kong, baby boomers tend to be dragon years. The trend of the shrinking population will probably not be stopped by the water hare. As sensitive as rabbits are, they are said to have a penchant for over-sensitivity. In order to avoid conflicts, he likes to keep his real opinion behind the scenes — and maybe let something simmer in the depths.

Prominent rabbits: from emperors to soccer stars

A prominent rabbit probably definitely wants less excitement for 2023: the US actor Johnny Depp, born in 1963. In the past tiger year, he was in the headlines especially with the trial of his ex-wife Amber Heard. Brangelina is also a well-known rabbit: US actor Brad Pitt was born in 1963, actress Angelina Jolie in 1975. But geniuses like Albert Einstein (1879) and ball magician Lionel Messi (1987) were also born in the year of the munching rodents .

Singer Madison Beer hails from bunny year 1999. Youtuber Ryan Kaji is one of the youngest bunnies. He was born in 2011 and is probably best known to parents: he became famous with the channel “Ryans ToysReview” with unpacking and toy review videos. Among Chinese celebrities, Emperor Qianlong (1711) is a rabbit, as is the well-known businessman and founder of Soho China, Pan Shiyi (1963). Actress Wang Zi Wen is a rabbit from 1987. Actor and wushu fighter Jet Li is a water rabbit from 1963.

May the water bunny bring some calm in the coming months. Because the upcoming wooden dragon in 2024 is said to be a curious and insatiable party bomb.

