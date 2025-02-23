The Germans have an appointment with the polls this February 23, and one of the big questions is how much weight the ultra -right will win in these elections. After Olaf Scholz, lost a motion of trust and dissolved the coalition of the so -called traffic light, the situation has been marked by uncertainty.

Trump’s return and Elon Musk’s interference In European politics it is palpable. The slogan Mega (Make Europe Great Again) monopolizes more and more attention. In the midst of all this one of the economies that was the European locomotive seems to be off registering its second consecutive recession year. And the massive outrage in Munich starring an Afghan citizen, added to the Spanish stabbed in Berlin by a Syrian man, can tip the balance for more radical options.

A clear winner

The world, in general, and Europeans, in particular, look at the results of the German elections. The health status of democracy is tested. In this panorama and for days the surveys are clear and the leader of CDU, Friedrich Merz He has been stomping with the motto: “Change of policy for Germany.” And it would be the one that would take the greatest number of votes with a comfortable advantage. The Joint Program of the Democristian CDU and her brother Bavarian, the social Christian CSU, They recover the power he lost after Angela Merkel governed for 16 years.

From GMS they point out that the union of conservatives of CDU and CSU It would get 31% of the votes, while Allensbach and Infratest Dimap talk about 32% of ballots. While Yougov leaves it in 30% of the votes. Showing a growth trend with respect to the 2021 elections when it obtained 24.2% of the voting. And the approval of candidates has also led, according to RND, with 24.1%.









Is His past as an entrepreneur who convinces his voters most. “If he wins the elections, to which everything points at this time, it is mainly due to political issues and not necessarily Friedrich Merz,” Stefan Merz, director of the Infratest Dimap poll company, said in the NYT Stefan Merz.

Another half winner and a punishment

However, surprises can always break into the last moment, and In second place are the alternative for Germany (AFD) with 20% of the votesa support that could continue to grow. They double their result If we take into account that in the previous elections 10.4% of the votes were taken. It has gone from being a marginal option to gain weight among German citizens. However, despite this support in increase, the rest of the parties, such as The CDU leader, have been sharp in which they will not negotiate with AfD to enter the government. In addition, his Foreign Ministry candidate, Alice Weidel, has only obtained 14% of the support of citizenship, according to RND, standing in fourth place in approval of candidates.

The Bundestag’s third force It would be the SPD, remember that it is the game that won the 2021 elections with Olaf Scholz. At that time, they obtained 25.7% with a point and a half difference with the Democristians. However, things have changed, and currently the punishment for His failure with his coalition government is felt. Infortest Dimap and GMS forecasts point between 14% to 15% of the votes. Yougov is more optimistic with 16% of the votes. With losses of up to ten points.

And fourth are located The Greenswith Robert Habeck he served as Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy. They fall from 14.7% in 2021 to 13% of the votes, and Yougov also talks about 13%. On the contrary, Infratest Dimap indicates that it is recovering in a percentage of vote with 14%.

Inside or outside

The Last to achieve representation in the Bundestagaccording to the surveys it is still a movie theme. BSW, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (for reason and justice), founded by former members of the German political party, the left would obtain from 4% to 5%, touching the threshold that would allow to enter the government. Experts talk about a fall in this game. While the support of their former owners, the left that would achieve between 6% or 7% increases. Yougov speaks even 8%. Instead, FDP liberals would obtain 4% or 5%.

In addition, we would also see how after the Olaf Scholz government promoted a new electoral law in 2023 to limit the parliament to a fixed number of 630 seats, matches like FDPthey could not become part of Parliament.

The other key are the coalitions

In these results they are also at stake The party pacts to govern. In that sense, the Social Democrats, green and liberal coalition, which ruled Germany until November, after its collapse would not be the winning equation according to all polls. The combination that seems to show more future to form a government without including AFD’s ultra -right A government pact between CDU and SDP.﻿

46% of respondents in a Yougov survey made in January said they were “quite” or “totally” in favor of cooperation between the CDU/CSU and the SPD. But, the nuance is that an even higher number of people, 49%, rejects it. And a coalition between conservatives and green are less likely. As for a possible coalition between the CDU/CSU and the Greens, it did not see 62%, and was supported by 31%.