The last day of 2023 will leave practically the same meteorological situation that the Region of Murcia has been experiencing for weeks: days with almost spring-like temperatures but nights in which the mercury remains a few degrees above 0, and even frosts occur.

On New Year's Eve, those who want to enjoy what is now known as 'New Year's Eve' will be able to repeat the scenes seen on Christmas Eve. Most towns in the Region of Murcia will exceed 17 degrees, and in municipalities such as Murcia or Lorca it will exceed 20. The skies will remain clear and very sunny throughout the day, and there will be practically no wind to lower the thermal sensation for those who spend the morning or afternoon on the street.

However, this absence of clouds will cause the temperature to be freezing when it comes time to eat the grapes. On New Year's Eve the thermometer will plummet by more than 15 degrees in several areas of the Region of Murcia. For example, in Murcia the minimum will be 4 degrees, while Lorca will remain at 3 and Caravaca and Yecla will touch 0 degrees. The exception will be Cartagena, whose geographical location next to the sea will mean that its minimum will be a little higher: it will only drop to 7 degrees, although with a fairly high relative humidity.

Cloudy skies on New Year's



The weather will begin to change in the New Year, when the anticyclone seems to finally leave the skies of the Region of Murcia, leaving a front of clouds that will arrive from the northwest. Although it will cause precipitation in the north of the country, no rain is expected in the southeast, at least on the first day of 2024.

We will have to wait a few more days to determine if this cloud front will leave rain in the Region of Murcia that will help alleviate the drought suffered by the Community, which has hardly received any rainfall during the last six months. What it will help with is raising the minimums recorded on January 1, which will rise several degrees compared to the previous day: Cartagena will have 7, Murcia will reach 6, Lorca 5, Yecla 4 and Caravaca will remain at 2 degrees as minimum temperature. The maximum temperatures will be practically the same as the previous day, so those who want to start the year with a morning walk will be able to do so with a very pleasant temperature.

Some experts point to the possibility that at the beginning of January the 'stratwarming' effect will occur, a weakening of the polar vortex that can leave very low temperatures throughout the Iberian Peninsula.