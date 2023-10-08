Last week, the communications director of Remedy EntertainmentThomas Puha, announced that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on Xbox Series X and PS5but there was no mention of Xbox Series S. Remedy has now confirmed that players who purchase Alan Wake 2 in Xbox Series S will not have the option to use a mode of Performance.

“I am pleased to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X“Puha said when announcing the Performance mode in Xbox Series X last week. “The game has been created from the beginning as a 30fps experience focused on visuals and atmosphere, but somehow we have managed to include a solid Performance mode. We will talk about details later.”

It seems that adding a Performance mode has been a recent development effort, which would explain why the Xbox Series S will not be supported. The console has been the topic of discussion in recent months, as some developers have had difficulty optimizing their games on it.

Larian Studios had a lot of trouble optimizing the split screen mode of Baldur’s Gate 3 in it Xbox Series Sleading the studio to indefinitely postpone the game in Xbox. The game is expected to launch in Xbox Series X|S later this year following an announcement from Larian boss Swen Vincke and head of XboxPhil Spencer, agreed to release Baldur’s Gate 3 no split screen on Xbox Series S.

As to Alan Wake 2 of Remedywe’re still waiting to see the list of achievements, but it’s scheduled to be released in Xbox Series X|S on October 27, so we shouldn’t have to wait much longer.

Via: TrueAchievements

Editor’s note: Well, I think it’s a very cheap price to pay to have games on a console that costs half as much as its older sister. There should be no complaints.