If you are over 18 years of age and you reside in one of the border municipalities of Baja California, you can already go to get vaccinated to count the covid-19, as it will be the first entity to initiate universal immunization for adults in Mexico.

The start of vaccination is a joint achievement of multiple secretariats, the health cabinet, as well as governments and state authorities, said Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

What vaccine will they apply?

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) transported 1,350,000 Janssen vaccines, from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, to Baja California; which are distributed in 16 vaccination centers throughout the state, served by 306 brigades.

This biological only requires a single dose to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In J & J’s global trial of 44,000 people, the vaccine was found to be 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 four weeks after inoculation, and 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and death due to virus.

Very few serious side effects were reported in the trial, which also offered some preliminary evidence that the vaccine reduced asymptomatic infections.

When it starts?

From today, Thursday, June 17, you will be able to go to the centers to receive the antigen and the campaign is expected to last 10 days, however, the authorities clarified that it is an estimate, as the process could conclude sooner or later.

Everything will depend on the attendance at the call, but it is estimated that between 126 and 162 thousand doses a day are applied, with an average of 140 thousand to finish on the expected date.

Where will it be?

The macro vaccination centers are located in San Quintín, Ensenada, Rosarito, Tijuana, Tecate and Mexicali.

Below we present the complete list of vaccination sites and their respective characteristics.

As will be?

The vaccination will be pedestrian, with lines, but they will also have the option of going in a vehicle, due to the high temperatures of the entity. However, the two types would be at different times, depending on the temperature.

The secretary called for patience, since the age range will expand attendance and priority will be given to older adults, so the care process could be delayed.

“We hope that participation in the young people, because sometimes we can have a bit of a hurry, we call for patience, tolerance, so that everyone can have the service,” he said.

