Attempts to free the Ever given, the super-ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since last Tuesday, have not produced results so far. The authorities of the seaway that connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, one of the main commercial arteries in the world, tried to float the ship by tugboats. But the operation, given the weight and size of the ship – the size of four football stadiums – will require greater efforts:

Royal Boskalis Westminster, the company that the owners of Ever Given – the Japanese company Shoei Kisen Kaisha – have commissioned the rescue of the ship, have only been able to specify that it will take “several days or even weeks” to free the canal through the that every day containers with a value of 9,500 million dollars (a little more than 8,000 million euros) transit, according to the calculations of the consulting firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence. This is the current collapsing situation, which analysts consider the worst of the 1973 Yom Kippur war, the contest that pitted an Egyptian-Syrian-led coalition against Israel.

Meanwhile, and given the dire economic consequences of blocking merchandise for days – or perhaps weeks – some shipping companies are considering alternative routes, specifically the one that borders Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. However, this itinerary, which would prevent the collapse of the Suez Canal, would add at least 12 days to navigation, according to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

The Suez Canal, opened in 1869, is a key trade route linking the ports of Asia with those of Europe. According to the authorities of the maritime route, it accounts for 12% of world trade. This is how the traffic through the canal has evolved in the last 40 years: