We are almost a month away from starting the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX and Chivas continues without adding any reinforcements, which is causing disgust among the fans. Until now, only the casualties of Miguel Ponce Y Jesus Molinaas well as the appointment of the Spanish Fernando Hierro as sports director and the Serbian Veljko Paunovic as technical director.
In the end, among so much mystery to know if the Guadalajara will really have reinforcements, the board found a way to calm down the anxieties of the fans a bit, as it unveiled what would be the team’s third jersey for the coming semester, a kind of tribute to that uniform from the 90s of mexlubwhich brought the brand Nike.
The jacket made by the brand Cougar It goes back to the classic red stripes that characterize the club, including thinner blue and white stripes that form a linear pattern on the front making it look different and elegant. The neck, sleeves and back stand out in blue, together with the red ribs.
They were the homegrown players Fernando Beltran Y Sebastian Perez Bouquetas well as Alan Mozo, those in charge of presenting the new equipment last week. The Sacred Flock published a video on social networks, which caused a furor because the model is one of the favorites of the rojiblancos fans, which remains latent in the heart, so much so that it has been replicated in various stores and is closely followed by collectors.
This alternative jersey went on sale on December 1 on the page of Cougar, PUMA Stores selected, Innovasport, Sears, CHIVAS STOREEl Palacio de Hierro, Liverpool and Martí, with prices of thousand 599 pesos in replica version and 2 thousand 399 pesos in promo version.
