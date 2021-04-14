Team USA

Team USA always takes the Games seriously and will also be looking forward to revenge after the debacle of the last World Cup. Smells like Dream Team for Tokyo.

Juanma Rubio

The Olympics are something else. And more if you come to stamp yourself as Team USA, the proud United States basketball team, was stamped in the World Cup in China that Spain won. Despite a cataract of casualties that left Gregg Popovich (he will be a 72-year-old Olympic rookie in Tokyo) with no plan A but also no plans B and C, the final seventh place with two defeats (France in the quarterfinals, Serbia later) in eight games is inadmissible for a team with NBA players. Bad thing in a World Cup… intolerable in the Games, which are big words for American basketball.

So, between the solemnity of the event and the desire for revenge, you have to have a tremendous Team USA for July. With, yes, the doubts that the calendar forces: the NBA final can be extended until, literally, the day before the opening ceremony. To correct any eventuality, the United States works with a pool of 57 players in which the big stars are not lacking. It is expected that, this time, the team will be fearsome, the best possible or a version very similar to that. So you can dream of a roster of 12 that could be, for example, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and more. indoor play with Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo or the new sensation, Zion Williamson. The return to a version that is all stardust, Dream Team philosophy.