The Qatar World Cup is less and less and the expectations of the Argentine fans are very high. Lionel Scaloni’s team had excellent preparation, had no problems in the South American Qualifiers, won the Copa América and won the Finalissima against Italy.
In addition to what happens on the field of play, the fans are very attentive to all the details and the clothing does not go unnoticed. The new shirt was all the rage, there is a lot of expectation for the alternative that will be announced soon and now the one that the players will use in the preview of the World Cup matches was leaked.
The image would have been leaked by mistake through Adidas Colombia, who posted it before it was officially announced. Users made sure that it was not lost, they took a screenshot of it and made it viral.
The price would be around 52 dollars and they will surely sell out quickly (as usually happens with all the National Team clothing and more when we are in a World Cup year). The truth is that the players are going to use it before the games and they will surely give us historic warm-ups. would you buy it? It can become an heirloom.
related links
More World Cup news
More news from the Argentine team
#shirt #players #Argentine #national #team #wear #matches #World #Cup
Leave a Reply