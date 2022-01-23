The Rayados de Monterrey in collaboration with Puma, the brand that is responsible for making their uniforms, announced the shirt they will wear in the 2022 Club World Cup where they will participate in the United Arab Emirates starting in February.
It will be the fifth participation of the Sultana del Norte team in this competition and for this they will wear a special shirt as Mexican clubs have been accustomed to doing, so the garment will be available from February 1 for fans who wish to acquire it. .
The shirt has the design with the iconic vertical stripes in blue and has a polo-style collar with buttons, and it will also be long-sleeved.
The presentation of the Monterrey team will be on February 5 and they will face the Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarterfinals and in case of advancing to the next round they will face the palm trees of Brazil in the semifinals.
The pupils of Javier Aguirre They will try to improve their best participation in the competition, after in 2012 and 2019 they managed to reach the semifinals and later won the match for third place.
It should be remembered that despite the fact that the albiazul institution will have many players summoned by their respective national teams on the FIFA date prior to the competition, they will have the entire squad to face the tournament.
