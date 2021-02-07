After almost 470 million kilometers, the rover NASA will land on Mars on February 18, 2021. Its goal will be to search for signs of microbial life in an area known as the Jezero crater. Scientists believe that there, more than 3.5 billion years ago, rivers spilled into the crater and formed a lake that may have had life. The Perseverance awaits an action-packed seven-minute descent, with temperatures equivalent to the Sun’s surface, supersonic parachute inflation and the first autonomous guided landing on Mars.

During the landing, its speed will go from 19,500 km / h to 3 km / h, a period of time that NASA refers to as the seven minutes of terror. Only then did he roverThe largest, heaviest, cleanest, and most sophisticated six-wheeled geological robot ever launched into space, it will be able to search Jezero Crater for signs of ancient life and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth. The robot will also study the geology of the red planet and test ways in which astronauts on future missions could produce oxygen from CO2 in the atmosphere, to breathe and use as fuel.