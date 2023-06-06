A week begins that will have as meteorological protagonist Oscarthe 15th high-impact squall of the season that was named Sunday by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Oscar, an anomalous storm for the beginning of the meteorological summer, being typical of autumn/winter, will have a greater impact in the Canary Islands, where it will leave very abundant rains and intense winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the Peninsula, widespread rainfall in the western half and the central area from Wednesday to Friday, details Rubén del Campo, Aemet spokesman. As for temperatures, carousel: they will rise this Monday and Tuesday and will drop “clearly” on Wednesday to recover again on Thursday. In general, “it will be a warmer week than the previous ones, a little cooler than normal still in the center and the southern half, but with more than 25° in large areas and even 30°/32° in points of the south and west of the Peninsula.

Is this storm something normal or is it another sign of how altered the climate is? “It is not usual to have this atmospheric dynamic on these dates,” answers Del Campo, to underline that “it is only the second time that a deep storm has been named in June.” The expert points out that “the root causes” of this phenomenon will have to be analyzed more calmly, the root of which is the “presence of a powerful and persistent blocking anticyclone for three weeks centered on the British Isles.” These high pressures “force the low pressures, such as the danas – isolated depressions at high levels – that have prevailed in recent weeks and that are more normal at this time of the year, and like this infrequent storm, to find a way further to the south than usual,” says the meteorologist.

In addition, the storm comes with “quite a lot of humidity”, since it drags “an atmospheric river, a great current of very humid air that comes from tropical latitudes and that crosses the entire Atlantic”, also more common in autumn. The ocean this year “is warmer than normal”, up to two degrees above in the Canary Islands, which translates into a greater evaporation capacity. Another proof of the strangeness of this phenomenon is that the US National Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm because in the next few hours it could acquire some characteristics typical of tropical systems. “This does not mean that it will become a tropical storm,” Aemet clarifies. The probability is only 10%.

To gauge what these two rainy days are going to mean in the Canary Islands, it must be taken into account that June is extraordinarily dry in the archipelago. In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the average for all of June is barely one liter per square meter; at the Tenerife north airport, the most humid area, 11 litres; in Izaña, near Teide, “not a drop, zero liters”; the same as in the eastern islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote. “It is extremely rare for it to rain in June in the Canary Islands and even more so with the intensity that it will do,” sums up Del Campo.

With great caution, given that “the complex orography of the islands can help make the rains stronger and more abundant”, the models suggest that on the west side of La Palma, Tenerife and La Gomera, 30 to 40 liters can fall , although locally the accumulated values ​​may be higher. In La Palma and El Hierro up to 60 liters can be collected in 12 hours. The meteorologist calls for special attention “to the ravines that are usually dry, because on the islands they are very steep and it may not be raining at one point, but it may be higher up and there could be a flash flood or flash flood like the ones in the Mediterranean”. On the peninsula, between Oscar and the storms will be collected this week in the south of Galicia and the surroundings of the central system more than 50 liters, in the northwest, eastern Andalusia, the interior of the Valencian Community and eastern Castilla-La Mancha, between 20 and 30.

The prediction, day by day

To start the week, this Monday There will again be almost generalized stormy showers in the interior of the peninsula, which will be locally very strong and accompanied by hail in some areas, such as eastern Castilla-La Mancha and the interior of the Valencian Community. They may also be strong in the Balearic Islands, especially Mallorca. There are orange notices, the second in a scale of three, in Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia and the Valencian Community, given the risk of more than 30 or 40 liters per square meter falling in just one hour. And tonight the first rains of the storm will arrive Oscar to the Canary Islands, especially to the island of La Palma.

He Tuesday, the effects of the storm “will be more noticeable in the archipelago, with heavy or very heavy rains, especially in the west and south of the western islands – La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife – and Gran Canaria”. In Fuerteventura and Lanzarote it will not rain with such intensity. But the most dangerous thing will be the wind, which will blow “with great force on the most mountainous islands” and which can exceed 90 kilometers per hour in the north of Tenerife and the west of La Palma. There are orange wind warnings on both islandswhere there is also yellow, the least, due to rain and rough seas, as well as yellow due to rain in Gran Canaria, La Gomera, and El Hierro.

In the Peninsula it will be a “calmer” day, without as many storms as in previous days, but they will form again and may be locally strong in mountainous areas and their outskirts in the northern half and eastern third. The temperatures will be higher: they will exceed 25° in large areas and more than 30° in the Ebro, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. In the latter, 32° could be exceeded.

He Wednesday It will be the second day of the squall Oscar in the Canary Islands, with more abundant rains on the more mountainous Canary Islands, where they may be locally strong, even persistent, and weaker on the eastern islands. The southwest winds will also blow strongly, which will be especially intense in high areas. In the Peninsula, the influence of Oscar. “Its associated fronts will drop rain in large areas of the territory, especially on the western façade, in the downtown area and in Andalusia”, details Del Campo. Where the rainfall will be most intense and persistent is in Galicia and in the south of the Andalusian community, while the areas with the least probability will be the northeast -especially Aragon and Catalonia- and the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures will drop in almost the entire country, a decrease that in some areas of the west and south of the Peninsula will be 6° to 8° compared to the previous day. “Even so, there will be a warm atmosphere in the Cantabrian Sea, with 30° in Bilbao, Seville will also reach 30°, Zaragoza and Oviedo will be around 27°/28°, while Madrid and Salamanca will only stay at 20°,” he points out. Aemet’s spokesman.

He Thursday, the storm will move away from the archipelago, although there will still be “occasional rains in the higher relief Canary Islands”, while the winds will calm down. However, it will get closer to the Peninsula and will remain stagnant to the west, so the rainfall associated with Oscar, which will affect many areas. “The lower and middle Ebro, the Mediterranean coast of Levante and the Balearic Islands will remain a bit on the sidelines,” says Del Campo. Temperatures “will clearly rise in most of the country.”

The following days “There will still be a probability of precipitation, although in principle it seems that it will be more limited to the north and east of the Peninsula than in previous days.” Temperatures will generally remain unchanged, although they will rise in the eastern third. In the Mediterranean area there will be points, especially in the interior of the Levante communities, where 30° or 32° may be exceeded, as in the Ebro and Guadalquivir valleys.