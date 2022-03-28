Although the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will be focused mainly on Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Patrol, in this tape we will also see Broly once again. Although the details about the appearance of this character were unknown, new information was recently shared that clarifies the doubts, and reveals what will happen to this powerful Saiyan the next time we see him.

As part of the announcements that took place at Anime Japan 2022, more information about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. To be specific, a new poster confirming the appearance of various characters revealed that Broly will train with Goku on a planet far from Earthwhich explains Kakarot’s absence from the main plot.

The last time we saw Broly was in the previous Broly movie. Dragon Ball Super. At the end of the conflict, this saiyan befriended goku, and both promised to meet eventually to fight once more. It seems that in superhero We will see this promise come true.

Considering that the true focus of this film is on Gohan and Piccolo, It remains to be seen what exactly Broly and Goku will do in this film. Unfortunately, we do not know when we will have an answer, since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been delayed indefinitely.

On related topics, Goku and Bardock meet again in a new promo for Dragon Ball Super. Similarly, an important detail of the Ultra Instinct has been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

I hope that the participation of Broly, Goku and Vegeta is minimal. It’s time characters who have been left behind over time once again have a chance to stand out. This is one of the few Dragon Ball things that have excited me in a long time, and I hope I’m not disappointed.

Via: anime japan 2022