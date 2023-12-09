Kirby on Putin’s nomination for the presidential election: this will be the right race

White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby assessed the candidacy of current Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the presidential election.

This will be the right race. That’s all I’ll say about it John Kirby White House Strategic Coordinator

On December 8, after the ceremony of awarding stars to the Heroes of Russia, the speaker of the DPR parliament, Artem Zhoga, asked Putin to take part in the presidential elections. The head of state answered him that now is the time when a decision needs to be made, and then announced his nomination as a candidate.

The first three-day presidential election in Russian history will be held from March 15 to 17. The dates for the voting were approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Putin’s decision to go to the polls sparked enthusiasm in South Ossetia

The head of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloev, said that Vladimir Putin’s decision to nominate his candidacy for the 2024 elections caused enthusiasm among the residents of the republic. His words were quoted by the politician’s press secretary Natalya Bosikova, reports TASS.

Vladimir Vladimirovich has all the qualities to successfully solve the strategic problems facing the country and people. It is with his name that the vast majority of Russians associate faith in the development of the country and hope for a better future Alan Gagloev head of South Ossetia

Gagloev visited the special military operation zone and noted that Putin’s decision to go to the polls is supported by military personnel on the front line. The head of South Ossetia wished the current Russian leader a confident victory for the benefit of Russia and all its citizens.

Putin did not discuss his intention to participate in the elections with his foreign colleagues

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin did not discuss his intention to run in elections with his foreign colleagues. His words lead TASS.

The president’s press secretary answered negatively when asked by journalists whether the head of state had discussed such plans with any foreign leaders during numerous recent contacts.

Peskov also admitted that the presidential election campaign starting in Russia would become the subject of attacks in the West.

Of course, the election campaign will also be the target of attacks, one hundred percent. We are aware of this, we understand it Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

The Kremlin official stressed that the system works smoothly, and Russia has learned to defend itself from such attacks.

What do Western media write about Putin’s nomination?

Western media also did not ignore Putin’s decision to participate in the 2024 elections. British newspaper The Guardian indicatedthat the nomination of the politician was expected, and its result “is beyond doubt.”

The publication recalled that according to the current Russian constitution, the current leader can be elected for two more terms, until 2036. Analysts surveyed believe Putin’s plans indicate he “remains firmly in control of the country.”

Agency Reuters writes that the current president will “certainly win,” including because he does not have a “worthy successor.”

The New York Times notesthat Putin’s Dec. 8 announcement will kick off a campaign that is expected to “lead to another victory” for the Russian leader.