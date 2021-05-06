Koch media has just announced what it will be like the physical edition of Observer: System Redux for Xbox. This remastering of Observer, developed by Bloober Team, recently better known for being the creators of The Medium, would include in its physical version of day one the soundtrack of the game, an art book and, of course, the disc with the game.

This new version of Observer includes a large number of new generation functionalities, designed to adapt the game to the new consoles. One of its most notable updates is the inclusion of ray tracing, which it was added in one of its last patches.

The Medium will have connections with Observer

Other additions in this version of the game are greatly improved lighting, better modeling, better animations, and the implementation of HDR. The result is a game with a graphic quality and a presentation much better than what fans of the original can remember, bringing it much closer to games like The Medium, from the same studio.

This will be the physical edition of Observer: System Redux for Xbox

We hope you enjoyed this news and that this physical edition of Observer: System Redux for Xbox has been interesting to you. Observer: System Redux will arrive in physical format for Xbox this July 16, 2021.

Xbox Controller – Robot White, White Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.