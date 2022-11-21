The talks begin this Monday in Caracas, with Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantors. It is the sixth time that the National Liberation Army has sat down to negotiate with a Colombian government. Now the objective is to achieve the promise of “total peace” that Gustavo Petro has raised as a banner of his administration.

After more than four years of freezing, the dialogues between the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Colombian government are about to resume, in a first round that will last for 20 days.

The ELN leaders arrived in Caracas from Cuba after the Gustavo Petro administration suspended the arrest warrants that had been issued against them.

The methodology is not yet defined, nor is it clear what the role of the representatives of Chile and Spain will be, whose governments have put themselves in order to contribute to the achievement of an agreement that puts an end to the violence in Colombia, and now also in the border states of Venezuela, where the ELN has strengthened.

Story of a very difficult peace

The “elenos”, as this group founded in 1964 under the protection of the Cuban revolution is known, previously attempted dialogues with the governments of César Gaviria, between 1991 and 1992, Ernesto Samper in 1998 and Andrés Pastrana in 1999, participated in exploratory phases in 2005 and 2007 to try to negotiate with Álvaro Uribe, and they spoke between 2017 and 2018 with Juan Manuel Santos, within the framework of the same process that led to signing peace with the FARC.

This will be the first time that they sit at the table with a leftist government as interlocutor, with a president who himself was part of a guerrilla movement, the M-19, and the occasion finds them grown.

From 1,500 men in their ranks in 2016, the force has grown to 5,000, according to InSight Crime estimates, although other more conservative counts put the figure at 2,400. They operate in 23 Colombian departments, and have diversified their sources of financing for extortion and kidnapping, to also participate in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

The confrontations with the FARC dissidents for territorial control of Arauca, the victory in the war against the Popular Liberation Army for control of Catatumbo, and the protection of political power groups in Venezuela have contributed to this growth.

These will be the men at the table

The final names of those in charge of negotiating the “total peace” that Petro dreams of have brought some surprises.

The High Commissioner for Peace in Colombia, Iván Danilo Rueda, and the representative of the government in the negotiations with the ELN, Iván Cepeda, talk during the press conference in which the resumption of the dialogues was announced, October 4, 2022 © AP/Ariana Cubillos

On the government side, the presence of Otty Patiño, Petro’s former partner in the M-19, and María José Pizarro, daughter of Carlos Pizarro, the commander who agreed to the demobilization of the M-19 and was assassinated in 1990 while campaigning, stands out. for the presidency, Iván Cepeda, who was part of the negotiations with the FARC during the Santos government, the peasant leader Alberto Castilla, and an unexpected element: the president of the Federation of Cattlemen of Colombia José Félix Lafaurie, close to Uribe and staunch opponent of Petro.

File photo of the president of the Federation of Cattlemen of Colombia, José Félix Lafaurie, while participating in an act in Codazzi, Colombia. Lafaurie is a strong opponent of President Petro who was invited to participate in the talks with the ELN as part of the government delegation, June 16, 2015 © EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The ELN will use for the negotiations its second in command, Israel Ramírez Pineda (alias Pablo Beltrán), former top commander Nicolás Rodríguez Bautista (alias Gabino), who were already in talks with Santos, and ELN ideologue Víctor Cubides ( alias Aureliano Carbonell).

With EFE and Reuters