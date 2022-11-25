Image of Elon Musk’s old profile on the social network Twitter. GIVEN RUVIC (REUTERS)

Elon Musk has a new plan for checkmarked user accounts. It has once again delayed the launch of its subscription service that gives the right to that distinction on the social network and, at the same time, has reformulated it. There will no longer be a single blue mark that certifies the authenticity of the account, but now there will be three differentiated categories with colors: blue (people), gold (companies) and gray (official accounts). Musk also rectifies his policy of giving the mark without any control and it will be manually checked again that it corresponds to the person who registers it.

The tycoon born in Pretoria (South Africa) has assured in a response to a user of the social network that in principle the new system will be launched next Friday, although the reliability of its announcements is relative, since it is contradicted quite frequently. Musk promises that he will give more details next week and for now some doubts remain, especially in the border territories, as people who also hold public office.

“Sorry for the delay, we will tentatively launch verified Friday of next week. Gold verification for businesses, gray for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before verification is activated. Painful, but necessary.” has tweeted.

In another later answer, He has insisted that the personalities of the rest of the users with certified identity will not be differentiated. “All verified individual humans will have the same blue tick, as the boundary of what constitutes remarkable it’s too subjective. Individuals can have a small secondary logo showing their membership in an organization if it has been verified by the organization. [Habrá] a longer explanation next week”, he wrote.

The chaos created by an onslaught of impostors led him to suspend the launch of the paid Twitter subscription for $7.99, which included the blue check mark. He wanted to launch it at full speed despite warnings of the risk of identity theft that it entailed and without establishing controls for that verification. Users not only impersonated politicians and celebrities, but also posed as companies, receiving the seal that had always been used online to certify the authenticity of an account. There even happened to be a “verified” Jesus Christ.

The richest man in the world was in a hurry to launch the service to compensate for the flight of advertisers, concerned about the future of the network, who do not want their advertising to be surrounded by hate messages, impersonation or misinformation in general. At the moment, Musk is not only not achieving alternative income, but also the chaos that he has unleashed is scaring away more advertisers. He has now declared a “general amnesty” for accounts suspended for misinformation, racism, sexism, homophobia, hate messages or incitement to violence as long as they have not crossed legal limits.

It is also not clear what will happen to those who for now have the blue check mark and do not sign up for the new service. In the past week announced that “In a few months” those who had the blue mark with the previous system will lose it if they do not pay.

Twitter launched the blue-branded subscription service on November 5. Later, it was suspended to prevent false verified persons from interfering in the legislative elections on the 8th. It was launched again on the 9th and suspended again on the 11th due to the chaos of the imposters, which even caused some companies to collapse on the stock market. He set November 29 as a new date for the third attempt and now he has postponed it again to December 2.

Twitter has already advanced that there would be a distinction between blue (paid) and gray (official) check marks. Initially, Esther Crawford, Twitter product executive, said that that gray mark was for “government accounts, companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures”, but in less than 24 hours Musk decided to exclude media and personalities. Now, the tycoon has announced that third category, golden, for companies. In principle, it was planned that the gray certification would be free. In his desperate search for income to offset the flight of advertisers, he may consider making the gold category for companies payable, and even at a higher price than those for individual users.

