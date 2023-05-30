Noemí Galera (left), director of the ‘Operación Triunfo 2023’ Academy, and Chenoa, presenter of the program, at the presentation this Tuesday. Amazon Prime Video

the jump of Triumph operation to the digital platform Amazon Prime Video will maintain a good part of its usual essence. Beyond the incorporation of Chenoa as presenter, announced last Saturday, the hard core of the program will remain as in previous editions broadcast on La 1. Noemí Galera and Manu Guix will resume their roles as director of the Academy and musical director, respectively , have announced those responsible for the music program this Tuesday. It will have live galas —a novelty for Prime Video Spain— of 90 minutes broadcast from Barcelona and with the intention of “being more dynamic than up to now”, its managers explained this Tuesday in Madrid. A post-gala will also be scheduled immediately after the official broadcast, a daily program. And the 24-hour transmission through its YouTube channel with what happens at the Academy in real time, which in this case will be free.

Triumph operation It will premiere later this year exclusively on Prime Video in Spain and in more than 30 countries and territories in Latin America, as part of the Prime subscription. For this reason, his casting, which begins on July 3 and will last until September 19, will visit nine Spanish cities: Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, Valencia, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Seville and Madrid. Gestmusic, the producer and creator of the format, will inform about this long selection process through a web page. The space will last 14 weeks and the expulsion mechanics will not change compared to previous editions.

Aspiring contestants will be able to upload a 45 second songsa capella hashtag #OTCover2023 on Instagram and TikTok for a chance to be shortlisted and skip the line at the casting. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to exclusively enjoy two special episodes on Prime Video that will show the final phase where the 18 contestants who will compete in Gala 0 will be selected to enter the Academy.

In the post-gala, live from the set, a presenter will chat with the contestants and teachers, and will show exclusive content. In addition, this year a daily magazine will be released with collaborators and moderated by a presenter, in which the best of each day will be summarized and analyzed, the digital platform explained on Tuesday. The day of the week on which both the live gala and its post-gala will be broadcast has not yet been announced, nor have the presenters who will be in charge of the satellite programs to the live gala that Chenoa, a former contestant of the first edition of the contest, in 2001. The singer takes over from Carlos Lozano, Jesús Vázquez, Pilar Rubio and Roberto Leal as presenter of the well-known format.

Social networks will once again be an important point of connection with the young audience that it intends to attract Triumph operation and it already has an official hashtag for its followers to comment on the program: #OT2023. The Twitter account @PrimeVideoES will be in charge of compiling all the information for this edition of the space.

“We are not going to do the usual ‘OT’, it will be bigger and better,” Amazon Prime Video announced a few weeks ago when acquiring the format. Whoever wins the contest will take 100,000 euros to invest in their training when they leave the Academy.

