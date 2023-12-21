Friday, December 22, 2023, 01:43



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Cupra Racing presents the launch of the Cupra León VZ TCR, the new racing car with which the brand will continue to support customer teams to fight for the best results in TCR races around the world.

The new León VZ TCR takes the baton from the successful Cupra TCR and León Competción, two models that have been become the reference of the TCR championships, having achieved titles and victories in competitions such as TCR Italia, TCR Scandinavia, TCR Spain, TCR Europe, TCR South America, TCR Japan, TCR UK, TCR Brazil, 24H Series… and many others.

The new model, developed based on the experience of a decade competing – and succeeding – in the TCR universe, has several new features, including a new bodywork, a new front axle and an updated SADEV gearbox, among other evolutions.

Cupra Racing has already opened orders for this new model through authorized partners and on the page dedicated to this process. The sales department can be contacted at [email protected].

At the same time, Cupra reaffirms its commitment to electric competition, through its official participation in the Formula E championship, where the ABT Cupra Formula E team will begin its second season on January 13 in Mexico.