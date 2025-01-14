Electrification and versatility are the two main characteristics of the urban motorcycle sector today. Not all of them are electric, far from it, nor do they all have 125 cc displacements, but they are two leading features in a segment where there are plenty of options for all tastes and needs.

The 125 scooters are the urban motorcycle of the moment. Beyond their motorization, the displacement is the characteristic that defines the demand for these two-wheeled vehicles that have become a very valuable resource to improve mobility in cities and their periphery.

Precisely the possibility of driving them on the outskirts of large cities is one of the reasons why 125 scooters are so in demand. Added to their ease of handling compared to larger motorcycles is their functionality, since They adapt wonderfully to the city and at the same time can be driven on the road. And, as if those were not enough arguments in favor, they are motorcycles compatible with the B driving license, which gives permission to drive cars.

For all the above, and although the market is full of smaller models, only suitable for the city, and also manageable with the B license, the urban motorcycle of 2025 is the 125 scooter.









Does the electric solution succeed?

Yes and no at the same time. It might seem a priori that electrification should be the most important trend within urban motorcycles that will see the light of day in 2025, but in our opinion it occupies second position in order of importance and impact.

This does not mean that they will not drive electric motorcycles in Spanish cities next year. It is undeniable that engines with some type of hybridization – not necessarily 100% electric – are a trend in the sector.

And they are so because of the conviction of many firms that were already born being electric or of others that have accelerated the process of change, or out of necessity, since The regulations move towards the progressive reduction of emissions. Furthermore, at a social level, the change in mentality with respect to transportation is also accelerating, a change in mentality that is more economically accessible with regard to two wheels, and even more so in urban motorcycles, always cheaper than large motorcycles. road.

What happened to the three wheels?

There was a time, not so long ago, when three-wheeled urban motorcycles burst onto the market with great force. However, they never achieved an impact on the market similar to what it initially seemed they would achieve. Of course, they have not disappeared from the radar either, as demonstrated by the fact that new models will hit the market in 2025.

And they are not models from any brand, but brands like Piaggio or Kymco will debut three-wheeled urban motorcycles in the year that has just begun.

Therefore, we cannot speak of a trend, but we can speak of an alternative. An alternative that usually convinces all those people who are thinking about making the jump to two wheels to move quickly and safely around the city but who do not feel safe driving a traditional motorcycle.

Some notable developments in 2025

At the EICMA show in Milan, as we already told you in the top of the most outstanding road motorcycles that will be released on the market in 2025, we were able to enjoy many new developments in the sector of urban motorcycles.

In some cases they are updates of iconic models from leading brands on the market and in other cases we are looking at new models. In this list we include a selection of the most important ones, starting with two three-wheeled models:

1 Kymco CV3 550



Kymco CV3 550

Kymco, a Taiwanese firm with extensive experience in the Spanish market, will launch in 2025 the three-wheeled scooter CV3, a 550 cc motorcyclealuminum chassis and an improved suspension locking system to gain stability when stopping, which will have an exclusive version for the national market. It will be available from April for a price of 11,999 euros.

2 Piaggio MP3 310



Piaggio MP3 310

The Italian brand confirmed this December the arrival of its new three-wheeled scooter, the MP3 310 (due to its displacement), a motorcycle “with an innovative design and advanced technology” with which Piaggio aims to “redefine mobility”». The motorcycle, which is suitable for the B license, has a new 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and a top speed that grows to 129 km/hour. Price: 8,099.00 euros.

3 Vespa GTS 310



Vespa GTS 310

Among the new two-wheeled urban motorcycles, the Vespa GTS 310 draws attention, the most powerful motorcycle ever created by the iconic brand.

A Vespa with greater displacement and power has never been launched on the market. which is, going from 278 to 310 cc thanks to its new liquid-cooled engine. In addition, 70% of the motorcycle’s components are new. Price: 7,199.00 euros.

4 Lambretta J Starwave



Lambretta J Starwave

Lambretta, historic Italian brand, presented in Milan the special edition with which it pays tribute to the 60 years of its Lambretta Jthe J Starwave,

The motorcycle, which preserves the hallmarks of the original model, with that unmistakable retro and elegant air, incorporates cutting-edge technology and artistic details from the hand of the Dutchman Piet Linnebank. The motorcycle also comes in two displacements: 125 cc and 200 cc, both with room for customization. They will be available in June with a price to be determined.

5 Yadea F200



Yadea F200

Within electric scooters, we keep an eye on Yadea, one of the firms that has revolutionized the urban mobility segment on two wheels.

In 2025, the brand will launch the F200 model, an electric scooter that develops 7.8 kW of power and accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Thanks to its two 72V 27 Ah lithium batteries, the motorcycle, which features the 7-inch infotainment screen, reaches a range of 148 kilometers. Price: CPV.

6 Morbidelli SC125LX



Morbidelli SC125LX

Lovers of historic motorcycles will have stirred up great memories reading Morbidelli’s name on this list. It is no wonder, since the news of the return of the iconic brand from the Keeway group is one of the great joys of the year. And even more knowing that it will put a new model on the market to compete in the high-wheel scooter segment.

The elegant SC125LX, which joins other urban models of the brand such as the SC125, It stands out for details such as keyless ignition, ABS braking or integrated multifunctional LED lights. (position and turn signals), among other issues. Price: 2,790 euros.

7 Honda PCX 125



Honda PCX 125

The best-selling motorcycle in the last two in Spain, including the recently concluded 2024, will have a new version 2025. This is Honda’s PCX 125, which has once again overthrown its biggest competitor, the Yamaha NMax 125. In addition, another notable novelty is the marketing of the “Connectivity” model, which includes a five-inch color TFT screen with a reflection reduction system to improve its vision.

You know, classics never die, not even on urban motorcycles… Price: 3,360 euros.