Both the princess Eleanor like the infanta Sofia They return to Zarzuela for Christmas after spending a few months training away from home. For its part, the Spanish royal family will enjoy a Christmas Eve evening very special, of which we already know some details.

The year 2024 has been full of eventsamong them, the tenth anniversary of the reign of Philip VIthe visit of the kings to Valencia after the passage of the tragic DANA or the appointment of the princess as Honorary Mayor of Oviedo.

Although Leonor was in the Naval School of Marin and Sofia in the UWC Atlantic Walesboth did not want to miss the celebration of these important dates with their family.

Intimate and with few guests

This Christmas Eve the kings and their daughters have not prepared a great celebration, however, they will enjoy a exquisite menu at the same time healthy, something that could have something to do with Letizia, who maintains a very healthy routine.

As reported Weekdinner this 24th it will be intimate and will have few guests. Among them, the presence of Paloma Rocasolano is expected as is tradition. The working day of the royal family staff will end around 7:00 p.m., leaving everything ready to celebrate Christmas Eve with their families.

Among the products that will be served at the evening, many of them from Spanish brands, the acorn-fed Iberian ham or smoked salmon, which will make up the starters along with a seafood pudding, elvers and foie. Later, the family will enjoy almond soup and a turkey stuffed with vegetables and mashed chestnuts, vegetables and flavored herbs.

In addition to accompaniments such as artisan breads and sauces, the monarchs you will taste nougatmarzipan, polka dots, ice cream and fruit. At the end of the evening, the princess and the infanta usually visit their grandmother, Doña Sofía, and give gifts typical of the dates.