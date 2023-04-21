Cruz Azul has shown improvement since the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti. The ‘Tuca’, one of the most experienced coaches and winners in the MX League, came to the Celeste Machine to give them order and try to save the season. The cement growers have gone from the last places in the general classification to occupy the eighth position.
The Mexican naturalized Brazilian coach has managed to raise the sky-blue squad and put it fully into the fight for the playoffs, however, his hand will be seen from next season. According to journalistic reports, one of the conditions of “Tuca” Ferretti to take the reins of Cruz Azul was that they allow him to interfere in the sports project.
In this way, Ricardo Ferretti will have a voice and vote both in the definition of the club’s registrations and cancellations for Apertura 2023, in addition to having an impact on preseason planning.
Cruz Azul has not been known for its good planning in recent decades. Despite having won its ninth Liga MX title, the cement board did not give continuity to the project and has suffered several painful falls in recent years.
With the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti as coach and the arrival of Óscar Pérez as sports director, the Máquina Celeste will seek to leave behind its vices and create a vintage team.
Ricardo Ferretti’s contract will end in December 2023 and the 69-year-old strategist will have to sit down to negotiate with the managers to see if he continues in the institution, in addition to defining what his role will be in it.
According to some recent reports, the experienced coach is expected to take a position within the organization chart of the Máquina Celeste, presumably as manager of the La Noria club.
As part of this transition, Guillermo Vázquez, who is currently an assistant to ‘Tuca’, would be appointed as coach of the first team. Joaquín Moreno would continue to be part of the celestial coaching staff and in the long term he would be given the opportunity to direct.
#longterm #project #Tuca #Ferretti
Leave a Reply