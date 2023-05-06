The Coronation of King Carlos III and Queen Camilla It is an event that is anticipated with great anticipation and carefully prepared, and the key moment of the ceremony is the coronation of the king.

During the ceremony, King Carlos III will sit in a coronation chair that dates back more than 700 years. There, he will receive an array of regalia, ranging from jewel-encrusted spheres and scepters, to swords and a ring.

The most anticipated moment of the ceremony is, without a doubt, when the crown of Saint Edward is placed on the king’s head. The crown, which weighs 4.8 pounds (2.2 kg) and is a substitute for the 11th-century original, is an important symbol of the british monarchy. She will be placed on the king’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury at 12:00 pm (11:00 GMT).

The crown of Saint Edward is one of the most precious pieces of royal jewellery. It is made of gold and is encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, and rubies.

The fact that the crown is placed on the king’s head is the highlight of the coronation ceremony and is considered a significant historical moment.

According to royal historian Kate Williams, this is the most striking moment of the ceremony and the one that everyone will remember, inspiring a slew of memes, TikTok videos, and social media content.