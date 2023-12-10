One of the keys to developing hydrogen as an alternative for decarbonizing transportation inevitably involves the development of a recharging network. That’s why, Hydrogen-Refueling Solutions (HRS) has presented, within the framework of COP28 in Dubai, its new gas dispenser.

HRS already has projects to install several hydrogen filling stations in the Iberian Peninsula and has confirmed that its new dispensers will be operational from 2024, covering both stations with 200 kilos per day and one ton capacity.

The presentation took place in the area dedicated to energy transition technologies, innovation and decarbonization. The company participates in COP28 as one of the main European players in the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure for mobility.

«COP28 is the epicenter of decision-making for the future of our planet, and we are convinced that it is the best place to present our energy solutions and add hydrogen mobility to the decarbonization equation. After a year of work in collaboration with Philippe Starck, we will present the new high-performance hydrogen refueling stations,” he says. Hassen Rachedifounder and CEO of HRS.

The new distribution terminals, integrated into the HRS hydrogen filling stations, are designed for professionals and individuals. These stations can refuel all types of vehicles – buses, coaches, trucks, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and logistics equipment – ​​at 350 and 700 bars of pressure, in accordance with current regulations.

«Hydrogen is clean; It is nothing, an ether. It was clear that the HRS refueling stations had to imitate this feature. Without style or design, for an object that has already disappeared, like everything intelligent. This station that will feed the future is practically invisible: a polished stainless steel box, a mirror with a window through which we can see that the interior is almost empty, strange optical effects that make this nothing that we do not see change its appearance. color,” he says. Philippe Starcksupplier designer.

Renewable hydrogen is emerging as a key energy vector for the energy transition and with a wide range of possible applications. It is the solution to decarbonize those sectors called “difficult to abate.” For technological reasons, it is difficult to electrify the consumption of industrial sectors such as ammonia or fertilizers, refining or the heavy mobility sector, where green hydrogen will be key to achieving decarbonization.