Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, three great musical stars and worldwide successes, participate in the tour ‘The Trilogy Tour’which will start next October and will visit several cities in the USA and Canada.

On the social networks of Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, the agenda is already shared in which the first dates and places are noted. where together they will perform for the first time.

This tour that the famous singers do for the first time together has the followers of both excited, because on social networks they express their joy and wait to see them in concert.

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, for their part, assure on their social networks that the musical tour they star in together will simply be “memorable” and that it will be “a crazy night”.

The trio will perform on Friday, November 17 at the American Airlines Center, where the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars play. His show starts at 7 pm

‘The Trilogy Tour’ It will run between October and December. This year several cities in the United States and Canada such as Chicago, Orlando, New York, Miami, Houston, Las Vegas, Seattle, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

In reality, there is still not much information about the content of the show of the three singers, but in various news portals it is shared that each one will offer their show and surely in a trio they will perform some of their hits, which will make their fans happy.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

