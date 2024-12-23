Carolina Carrillo Szymanska has dedicated a large part of her life to her passion: horse riding. He competed for 11 years at the international level, alongside the still active Belgian rider Ludo Philippaerts. His love for horses and animals, in general, led him to study veterinary science, although he also trained in areas of economics, advertising and marketing. Falls during his years as a professional athlete, joint wear and tear, and other health problems such as cancer and endometriosis have led him to undergo up to 50 operations. After her journey through hospitals around the world, Carolina Carrillo, who was born in Mallorca into a family dedicated to the hotel sector, perceived the need to guarantee more humane, exclusive and personalized treatment for the patient and their companions. And with that objective, their new project was born: CSS Medical Center, the first boutique hospital in Spain. The 5,000 square meter complex will be located in the northern area of ​​Madrid (at number 42 Manoteras Avenue), and plans to open its doors in the second half of 2025. Carolina Carrillo has set out to offer a premium client services at First-class medical and healthcare level, focused on comfort and humanization of care. CSS Medical Center will offer, as Carolina Carrillo herself told us during a press lunch at ‘petit committee’, the latest technological equipment, the most avant-garde health and beauty techniques (one of the floors will be dedicated to aesthetic medicine) and the most innovative tests to live a conscious, full and healthy life. Professionalization and specialization will be the two pillars of the CCS Medical Center medical team, top-level experts and prestige at a national and international level. The first boutique hospital in Spain Located on Manoteras Avenue in Madrid, it will have 25 rooms with a exquisite design and consultations equipped with advanced technology. DRCSS Medical will have 25 suite rooms in which comfort and well-being will prevail. In addition to the functional design, aesthetics have also been taken into account, since there are studies that show that the physical environment has great importance in the patient’s recovery. Natural light, decorative elements… help reduce anxiety after an intervention. This is what is known as therapeutic design, the ability of the environment to impact people’s health and well-being. All these elements are present in the design of this center which, in addition to offering luxury and comfort, will focus on privacy and care for both patients and their families. CSS Medical Center will offer a restaurant open to the general public. DRThe exclusive treatment that it will offer, which according to its founder is the first boutique hospital in Spain, includes, among others, valet parking service, accompaniment at all times to the patient and their family by a person from the staff, or breakfast, lunch and dinner in your room for your companions. The hospital will also have a restaurant service. CCS Café will be a high-end gastronomic restaurant that will not only be available for the use and enjoyment of the hospital, but will also be open independently to residents of the area. Beyond outpatient and longer-stay interventions, the center It will also have outpatient consultations open to premium patients. CCS Medical Center aims to revolutionize healthcare by combining state-of-the-art medical treatments with the serene and luxurious environment of a high-end resort, ensuring that every patient feels cared for, comfortable and valued. «I know what pain is and everything it entails and that is why at CCS Medical Center I am committed to hospital humanization and quality care, together with a pleasant, comfortable and aesthetic environment that contributes to easing the stay of patients and families in a hospital,” says Carolina Carrillo Szymanska. Related news standard No What is glycation and how does it affect skin aging? Araceli Nicolás standard No The most expensive and exclusive anti-wrinkle creams that are for sale Araceli NicolásIn addition to the plastic and reconstructive surgery unit, it will have numerous medical specialties such as cardiology, oncology, internal medicine, traumatology, gynecology and sexual health, dermatology, rehabilitation , psychiatry, etc.

