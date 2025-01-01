This long-awaited 2025 leaves behind a year full of ups and downs and arrives with a surprise under its arm: the first festive weekend of the year, which arrives much earlier than expected, with the visit of the Three Wise Men from the East, allowing many families to plan getaways, meetings or simply extend their rest after the intensity of the end of the year celebrations.

Thus, Three Kings Day, one of the most deeply rooted traditions in Spain, which is celebrated on January 6, with parades, roscones and, of course, the exchange of gifts, It falls this year on a Monday and inaugurates a new calendar with holidays and long weekends for students and workers.

Other bridges nearby in 2025

For many, this extended break is the perfect opportunity to recharge before facing the return to routine with short trips or extending Christmas gatherings a little longer. Of course, after this first long weekend, the next big milestone will come with Easter, which includes holidays such as Thursday and Good Friday, April 17 and 18, respectively.

In addition, May will begin with a ‘macro bridge’ because the days 1 and 2, Worker’s Day and the Community of Madrid, respectively, they fall on Thursday and Friday in 2025.