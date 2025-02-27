From the spring of 2027, election year, it will be possible to move from the gardens of the fifth of Fuente del Berro to Linear City through a maze of circular catwalks and green areas located on the same M-30. This innovative cover about the … Most busy circunvalration road in the country, located 300 meters south of the bullring, will be called Park Sales and will have 197 meters in length and 16,379 square meters, the equivalent of almost Two soccer fields.

The mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, took a chest yesterday, with permission from the underground of the A-5, the second major work of his mandate, which will connect the districts of Salamanca and Linear City. The works, which will involve an investment of 70.4 million euros, will be executed by FCC Construcción, PACSA and works and services Taga and will begin in May or June.

«Park Sales is part of this unstoppable urban transformation process that we are undertaking in this mandate and will be completed with the covering of the northern knot of the Castilian. This is also a territorial rebalancing project, which will unite two districts now separated by 16 lanes through which they circulate every day 1.4 million vehicles. In addition, it improves the public space and the sustainability conditions of the city, ”the first mayor presumed, which presented the project in the Antonio Pirala Park, before the watchful eye of several curious neighbors who, after the act, even encouraged to ask for photos. He was also accompanied by the city’s vice mayor, Inma Sanz, the delegate of Works and Equipment, Paloma García Romero, and the councilors of Salamanca, Cayetana Hernández de la Riva, and of Linear City, Nadia Álvarez.

Park Sales will connect the two margins of the M-30 through eight steps to different heights and feature pedestrian, landscaped areas and rest areas. «We have not done anything similar either in Madrid Río or in Plaza de España. The catwalks in the end are a technical need, we cannot join the platform directly to the margins of the road because is the slope and, above all, the trees of the Fuente del Berro Park. Thus, the catwalks surround them, so they will create a beautiful feeling to go as walking in a forest, ”explain the engineers of the work.

The Mirror of Madrid Río

This green mass will be completed with 2,150 square meters of meadows, 591 new trees and more than 48,800 bushes. All these specimens will be planted on a 2.7 -meter thick platform that will include a meter and a half of land. The technique to be able to plant large trees in such a small space is the same that was used in Madrid Río: «The pivoting root is cut and a special irrigation that makes the roots expand horizontally. Even so, the Earth weighs a lot, each square meter of this platform supports 2,500 kilos per square meter, when the forged of a residential building supports between 300 and 500 ”, they add from the direction of the work.



The before and after the area south of the sales bridge

José Ramón Ladra/Madrid City Council



In addition, this new green roof on the M-30 will feature children’s games, calisthenics equipment, a small area of ​​outdoor performances with a low-altitude stand, two kiosks, fountains, banks and bins. There will also be a high energy efficiency LED lighting.

In the beginning, this project was discussed as the coverage of the sales bridge, but sources of the area explain that this project was unfeasible, because at that point are the Metro facilities and a deposit of the Isabel II channel that would make the platform connection unfeasible. In addition, the chosen section runs at a lower level than the city to both margins of the infrastructure, which will facilitate the work. “This platform is like a kind of table supported on several columns and connected by catwalks to different heights with both sides,” they point out from the area of ​​works and equipment. The cover will be formed by prefabricated beams arranged in 32 transverse porches supported by stacks buried at a depth of between 16 and 17 meters.

A cut lane

The fact that much of these elements are already prefabricated and you just have to assemble them ‘in situ’ minimizes the traffic conditions that the neighbors will suffer during these 22 months of work. Thus, they explain from the area of ​​works and equipment, the central trunk of the M-30 will not be cut, but a priori only one lane of the service road will be affected. However, the mobility plan still has to be realized.

«Then there will be night cuts while the different beams are placed and the lanes will move from one place to another, but they will not have too much impact, because at night the traffic It is reduced to 20% of the usual», They insist from the area of ​​works and equipment while stressing that this project will not alter the M-30 course by this section. «The Circunvalación road will continue with the same surface lanes, only this platform is superimposed».

Almeida seeks solutions to “improve” the Scalextric de Vallecas For the mayor, ending the elevated section of the M-30 of Puente de Vallecas, the Scalextric where 250,000 vehicles pass every day, it is “impossible”: “If removed, the avenue of the Albufera would be permanently collapsed, there is no alternative,” he lamented yesterday in the presentation of the future Sales Park. However, he believes that it is possible to improve the environment. Therefore, he added, he has asked the area of ​​works and equipment solutions to be able to condition and improve the entire area: “The delegate is already in a position to present a preliminary analysis with actions that can improve the environment and the quality of life of the residents of the area to make this area a better public space,” concluded Almeida.

The Consistory hopes that this whole project also helps minimize the noise that the residents of the area support for their proximity to the road: “The decibels will go down in the section through which the platform runs partly because the vegetation cushions it, but we do not want to generate false expectations, the only way to completely eliminate these discomfort is to completely cover the road,” they recognize from the area led by García Romero. In fact, they will take advantage of these almost two years of work to install some acoustic screens in areas that are not protected by the sales park.

Improvements on margins

In addition to covering this section of the M-30, the future air park will also include improvements on both margins. In total, they will intervene in another 40,300 square meters.

On the side of the Salamanca district, they will only play the Park of La Fuente del Berro to integrate the catwalks with their roads and improve the firm of the areas eroded by the runoff waters. More evident will be the changes on Ramón de Aguinaga street, which currently leads to the catwalk of the same name, and from 2027 it will also be the main access to the Green Park. In addition, they will create new stairs that will connect directly with The current Ramón de Aguinaga catwalk on the M-30.

In the north end of the Park of La Fuente del Berro they will remodel the existing playground and canine area, to which the reform of Alejandro González Street and the Plaza de la América de la Español will be added, which will be the connection of Alcalá Street with the new space on the M-30. Alejandro González Street will be reordered to facilitate traffic in the area and in the Plaza de la América de la América, the east part of the current circulation ring will be pedestrianized.

On the opposite margin, in linear city, all free spaces that exist between the housing blocks and the M-30 will be completely reorganized in the surroundings of Antonio Pirala street, where the park will also be reorder to connect its main knots with the future Sales Park.

This flank will have a new pedestrian walk whose width will be gradually expanded north. The zone will have children’s, sports and older spaces. For its part, the space currently reserved for filming traffic will be integrated with the pedestrian promenade, generating a coexistence vial on the unique platform. The project also includes the most north of Antonio Pirala’s park, which connects with Alcalá Street.

If everything goes as they wait in cyber, they plan to replicate this green ceiling in other areas of the M-30 where it is viable. It is the mandate of ‘sewing’ gaps created by large roads.