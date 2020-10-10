Theaters and multiplexes were closed to prevent the corona virus. Now cinemas are going to open in many parts of the country from 15 October. Meanwhile, the name of the first film to be released after theaters open. According to the latest media reports, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s film ‘Khali Yellow’ will be the first film to be released on October 16 after the lockdown.

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey’s film Khali Pili was released on OTT platform a few days ago. The film received positive response from the audience. Ishaan and Ananya, who shared screen together for the first time, were also praised for their acting. Bollywood lovers are very happy to open the theater again.

In a conversation with ETimes, Makubal Khan, director of the film Khali Pili, praised Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey. He said that both of them are young, energetic and smart actors. Ishaan has done all his own stunts and Ananya has also done the action sequences herself.

Let us tell you that closed cinemas will be able to open with 50 percent capacity in view of Corona virus. During this period, social distancing and corona guidelines will be strictly followed in theaters.