The Republican Party celebrates this Wednesday its first debate for the 2024 elections without Donald Trump, the clear favorite despite being overwhelmed by criminal cases.

Trump prefers to skip this debate, which will begin at 8 pm in Wisconsin and will last two hours, because of his large lead in the polls over Republican voting intentions.

And it is that despite four criminal accusations in less than six months, the millionaire crushes virtually all his rivals in the nomination race. With each indictment, moreover, he pockets millions of dollars in donations from sympathizers convinced, like him, that he is the victim of a “witch hunt.”

Former United States President Donald Trump.

How to generate expectation in the absence of the favorite? It’s the challenge of Fox News, the favorite chain of the conservatives, and of the eight invited Republican candidates on Wednesday, who struggle to exist in a political and media universe completely focused on the judicial problems of

Trump.

Starting with the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, all eager to close the gap in the polls with Trump.

Rounding out the list are North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson.

This program, which will also be broadcast on the Rumble platform, You run the risk of being relegated to the background.

In a final slight, coinciding with the debate in Milwaukee, Trump will give an interview to Tucker Carlson, the former star host of Fox News, to be posted on X (formerly Twitter). On Tuesday, he wrote on his Truth Social network: “I’ll be very busy tomorrow night. Enjoy!”

He will be even busier on Thursday, when he will turn himself in to the Georgia authorities to be booked on charges of trying to tamper with the outcome of the 2020 election in the southern state.

On Monday, his lawyers agreed to post a $200,000 bail, which will allow him to avoid pretrial detention, as long as he does not break any laws.

In fact, Trump will be formally arrested and may have his photo taken for the mugshot, but he will later be released.

The winner of the Republican primary will face the Democratic candidate, most likely Joe Biden, on November 5, 2024.. Donald Trump is already anticipating this possibility, daily sharing a litany of polls about a possible duel with his successor, whom he accuses, without evidence, of orchestrating his legal troubles.

What to expect from this Wednesday’s debate?

China, economic policy and the Ukraine war are expected to be key topics of discussion, along with the right to abortion and immigration. Voters and political donors will be closely scrutinizing the candidates’ performances to see who deserves their support, as the party’s first elections will be held in January.

DeSantis, who trails Trump by 41 percentage points according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, has the most at stake.

Before entering the race, the Florida governor was touted as the GOP’s best chance to overtake Trump, but his campaign has been hit by cash crunch, leadership changes and falling polls.

In the absence of Trump, DeSantis expects to be the biggest target of his other rivals. The campaign has recruited veteran debate coach Brett O’Donnell, who helped US Sen. Mitt Romney and former President George W. Bush with debate prep, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In Trump's absence, Ron DeSantis is expected to star.

On China, we will have to be attentive to warmongering rhetoric, which has become a staple of Republican politics. Several of the candidates have called for the normal business relations status to be revoked. Chinese permanents.

DeSantis, for example, has advocated going further and banning the sale of US farmland to Chinese officials, imports of goods made with stolen intellectual property, and encouraging the repatriation of US capital from China with tax breaks.

Support for Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion has also divided the candidates and could trigger a confrontation. Several have expressed support for President Joe Biden’s policy, but have said he has been slow to help.

The truth is that a forum without Trump will give the other candidates the opportunity to really differentiate themselves. and give voters a reason to vote for someone other than the former president.

