He MCU continues to grow, and one of the most anticipated productions for the coming years is Blade. Although the delays that this film has suffered, along with less than encouraging reports, have diminished the excitement that the public has for this production, it was recently revealed that This will be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an adult rating.

Through an interview with Deadline, Yann Demange, the director of the film, has revealed that Blade’s next adventure on the big screen is focused on adult audiences, since its rating is R. This is what he said about it:

“I come out of this wanting to be more open, more vulnerable and bring a more personal aspect to my work. But for Blade, we’re going to have fun because [la estrella Mahershala Ali] He is a very profound actor. I’m excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a harshness that he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that. He has dignity and integrity, but there’s a ferocity there that he usually keeps beneath the surface. “I want to unleash that and put it on the screen.”

While Blade will be the first completely original MCU film to be rated R-rated, It is not the first time that Marvel enters this market. We must not forget that the original tape of Blade of 1998, as well as logan and Deadpool’s two adventures on the big screen also have this classification.

Although some might argue that Deadpool 3 It will be the first MCU film with an adult rating, everything we know about this film indicates that this is not entirely true, since this adventure will take place in various multiverses. Likewise, this shows that Marvel and Disney are willing to experiment with ratings, something we can also see in Threw outwhich received a TV-MA.

Although the classification sounds promising, this does not mean that Blade be a good movie, especially after everything we’ve heard about the film in recent months. Let’s hope everything turns out well at the end of the day.

