Not satisfied with the complicated month of February, where they played the domestic championship alongside the Club World Cup, the Rayados de Monterrey, led by Victor Manuel Vucetich They will have an exhausting month of April.
With only seven games remaining in the Clausura 2022 championship, the Sultana del Norte team would play every three or four days. After the rescheduling of the 12th date before the Sacred Flock from April 2 to 13, he will accumulate several meetings during the month.
Only a long week of work with duels during the weekend is what you can have Vucetich for the closing of the tournament and it will precisely be the last one, given so much demand, little will be able to move him tactically and he must focus on having the team in the best physical condition.
From the outset, the situation is already complicated, after the team presents two footballers injured by lacerations, as in the case of Rogelio Funes Mori and Rudolph Pizarro both due to the hard activity of the recent double weeks.
Monterrey will start the month of April on day six when they visit Nemesio Diez de Toluca, a match corresponding to day 4 that is pending due to their participation in the Club World Cup. Three days later, on Saturday, April 9, he will receive Santos Laguna at the ‘Gigante de Acero’.
On April 13 they will travel to Guadalajara to face Chivas in the corresponding duel on matchday 12, so that on Sunday April 17 they will go to Mexico City to face Pumas UNAM in Ciudad Universitaria.
On April 23 at home they will face each other again against the team that eliminated them in the last league, the red and black Atlas. While the penultimate day on April 23 will play against one of the best in the tournament, visiting the Tuzos del Pachuca.
While the last day of the regular phase will be on April 30 when they receive the Xolos from Tijuana. Given the strong activity the team of the ‘king midas‘ will have to have a lot of regenerative work.
