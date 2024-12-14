The prizes of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2024 Payments will begin on the afternoon of December 22when both the verifications of the extracted numbers and the computer processes are completed, as usual, and until March 24, 2024. This year a total of 2,702 million euros in prizes will be distributed.

To collect a prize, according to the instructions of State Lotteries and Betting (LAE), It is “essential” to present the tenth or award-winning receipt. If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros for each tenth or receipt, they can be collected exclusively at one of the 10,884 points of sale of the Lottery commercial network, starting on the afternoon of December 22.

In this case, the entity chaired by Jesús Huerta explains that The prize can be collected in cash or through Bizum. “Lottery points of sale were the first physical businesses in Spain to incorporate this system as a method of paying for their bets and collecting their smaller prizes,” he emphasizes, and then added that prizes of an amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euros They will be collected from authorized financial entities: BBVA and Caixabank.

However, given that December 22 is a Sunday, it is expected that financial institutions will begin the process of jackpot payout on December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

On the other hand, when it comes to tickets purchased through the official online channel (www.loteriasyapuestas.es), the biggest prizes are paid by transfer to bank account communicated by the player in their Game account, once the account number is verified after the draw. Minor prizes will be paid directly into the gaming account as long as it does not exceed the established limits, in which case they will also be paid by bank transfer to the current account that has been communicated.

The right to collection expires after three months

The prizes from the traditional Christmas raffle can be collected until March 24, 2025, since the right to collect the Christmas Lottery prizes expires after three months, counted from the day following the day of the draw.

In addition, Loterías remembers that if the winning tenth or receipt is damaged, the client must go to a Loterías point of sale, fill out the form ‘Prize Payment Request’, sign it and provide the tenth or damaged receipt, which will be sent to Lotteries for authentication.





If a tenth is shared, all participants must be identified when collecting prizes equal to or greater than 2,000 euros in financial institutions. In case of theft, it is advisable to file a complaint with the competent authorities and, if the tenth is awarded, the client can go to court with the complaint so that the corresponding process can begin.