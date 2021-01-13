With the entire automotive industry, including some major competitions, building its way to a greener future, a career of the transcendence of the Dakar in the world he couldn’t look the other way. And it won’t. Even more being the natural beauty of the wild landscapes that crosses one of the main reasons of attraction that captivates its viewers. Therefore, ASO also has its plan for the future, to make a more sustainable rally with the environment and adapt to the times that come.

The ‘Dakar Future’ is the energy transition plan that was presented at Neom, and is loaded with ambitions that revolve around two points, the motorization of the cars and trucks participating in the test and the emissions necessary for its logistics . Regarding the first, they have established a very defined roadmap that consists of several steps: from 2022 there will be a category of ‘renewable energies’ with hybrid and electric vehicles, In 2026, elite vehicles will be forced to comply with very low emissions and in 2030 it will be like that for everyone.

In this edition, the first steps towards this are already being taken with the participation of Cyril Despres in a hydrogen-powered Peugeot, and also with the presentation of the GCK (Green Corp Konnection) project with which they want to compete in 2023 with an electric car and a hydrogen truck planned by the Gaussin Group to run in 2022. In addition, GCK has been in charge of supplying part of this year’s bivouac with a solar energy system as part of a pilot project. Little by little, the Dakar will turn green.