This Wednesday, June 23, the clashes for the round of 16 of Euro 2020 have been completely defined, from Group A to F there are six groups from which the 16 best teams for the next round came out, the first and second places of each group, in addition to the best four third sites are those that managed to advance.
In this way, those who agreed to the direct elimination rounds were the following:
Group A: Italy, Wales and Switzerland.
B Group: Belgium and Denmark.
Group C: Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine.
Group D: England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.
Group E: Sweden and Spain.
Group F: France, Germany and Portugal.
While, those eliminated from the competition were:
Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
Wales vs Denmark; Saturday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. (Mexico City time).
Italy vs Austria; Saturday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Netherlands vs Czech Republic; Sunday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. (Mexico City time).
Belgium vs Portugal; Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Croatia vs Spain; Monday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. (Mexico City time).
France vs Switzerland; Monday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
England vs Germany; Tuesday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m. (Mexico City time).
Sweden vs Ukraine; Tuesday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
