What you see here is indeed a Diablo, but a modernized Diablo.

The big news from Lamborghini this year was of course the long-awaited successor to the Aventador: the Revuelto. A spectacular hybrid supercar with still a V12 and 1,015 hp. Still, this probably won’t be the coolest Lamborghini this year.

There are a bunch of Italians working on a very cool project: a Lamborghini Diablo restomod. So we are not talking about a car from Lamborghini itself, but about a project from the Italian Eccentrica Cars.

Usually cars from the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s are chosen for restomod projects, but Eccentrica opts for a slightly later model: the Diablo. This was, of course, one of the poster cars kids grew up with in the 90s. This car is now being modernized by the Italian firm.

The design studio Borromeo de Silva is also involved in the project, which is good news. They were responsible for the design of two of the coolest restomods of recent years: the Lancia Delta by Automobilli Amos and the Porsche 928 by Nardone Automotive.

Eccentrica already shares two teaser images, in which a few things stand out. First of all, of course, the LED headlights, which we often see at restomods. More interesting is the fact that they have made the car even wider.

Count on the Diablo not only being modernized in terms of appearance, but also in terms of technology. There is still room for improvement on that point, because a Diablo was never the most refined sports car. Although that is of course part of the charm.

Anyway: we are very curious what the Italians will come up with. We will know more on July 6, because then this Diablo restomod will be introduced to the world.

