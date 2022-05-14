Not long ago we shared the news that the franchise of Evangelion will have a collaboration with PUBG Mobile. Well now we have more details and among them is the launch of a new temporary game mode.

This is named corecircle and will be available from May 19. After that date it can be enjoyed until June 19. The combat scenario will comprise the maps of Livik Y angel.

In order to enjoy this content, the game must be updated to version 2.0. While this mode is active, players will be able to see the unit EVA-01 facing the 6th Angel.

For what is shared by krafton at the beginning of each match the combatants will appear in a Blue Zone reduced special character. It is from there that you can see the battle between the two colossi. The Angel will appear in Spawn Island and will shoot a laser beam.

Source: Krafton/Studio Khara.

Best of all, players can interact in this event of Evangelion Y PUBG Mobile. To the degree of searching within the mini map where the EVA-01 and appreciate how Angel He walks towards his fatal confrontation.

The fortresses will attack him but they will be nothing to him, so they will end up destroyed; that will change the combat scenario. Participants can take advantage to find better resources during the battle.

The collaboration of Evangelion and PUBG Mobile is a clash of the titans

The video that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate part of the confrontation between the EVA-01 and the 6th Angel. Players can take advantage of destroyed fortresses for cover.

In corecircle there are more supply boxes scattered; even the ones that are below ground and have better content. Likewise, there is a limited window of time at the start of the match where fallen teammates can return to combat and retain their weapons.

From May 14 to June 19, players will be able to claim collaborative items from Evangelion Y PUBG Mobile. Among them the plug suits of the pilots of the EVAs. Likewise, there will be themed armor, parachutes and backpacks.

Even a special companion will team up with the participants. There will be an exclusive themed event called EVA Discovery available in the period mentioned above where games can be played in Classic mode.

So you can earn exploration progress with an extra bonus in corecircle and exchange it for rewards and a special discount.

If you want to know more about Evangelion consult landgamer. We still have more information about PUBG Mobile.