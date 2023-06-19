Millionaires and Atlético Nacional beat the Colombian soccer final. The final matches between purslane and ambassadors promise to be one of the most vibrant in recent times. The first commitment will be played on June 21. The return, which will be held in Bogotá, will be on June 24.

A few hours after the ball rolls in the first leg, at the Atanasio Girardot, speculation is maximum. On the Millonarios side, an order is expected to schedule the return final for Sunday. From Nacional, the calculations to have the players summoned by the Colombian National Team are narrowing more and more. And in the midst of their emotions, the fans they cling to the forecasts of statistics and renowned analysts. But also, in the technological age, to Artificial Intelligence.



To the feeling of the fans, ChatGPT, today the most popular AI ‘chatbot’ prototype, has already delivered its verdict.

The champion between Millionaires and National, according to ChatGPT

Nacionla and Millonarios will play the final of the League See also Medellin vs. Millionaires: follow live minute by minute Photo: Jaiver Nieto and Sergio Acero Yate. TIME

Between National and Millionaires, everything seems to be very even. In the midst of the historical accounts that speak of the greatness of both clubs, he has highlighted that their differences in the value of the current squads are minimal.

According to ‘Transfermarkt’, Nacional is the most expensive team in Colombian football. The green box of Medellín is valued at 24.7 million dollars, while that of Millionaires reaches 22.3 million dollars, reports the transfer portal.

And with that background data, plus tournament stats, ‘ChatGPT’ assured that their champion will be Millionaires.



“The effectiveness of Millonarios’ forward has been complemented by their defensive security throughout the tournament,” reports the ‘chatbot’ in its arguments.

“Millionaires starts as the favorite to win the title, however in football the pressure of playing in a final can influence the performance of the players”holds ‘ChatGPT’.

“Atlético Nacional is also a great team, whose historical weight has influenced Colombian football”reads the chatbot’s response.

Millionaires vs. Atlético Nacional: the final of Colombian football

Photo: Sergio Acero Yate and Jaiver Nieto. TIME

The history of the rivalry between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional was born at the end of the 80s and grew as the years went by and the greens won and gained stars. Until 10 years ago, the blues were the ones with the most league titles. National passed by.

Now, for the first time in history, Millos and Nacional will play, hand in hand, for a League title. If Alberto Gamero’s men win, they will be left with 16 stars. If the title is for Paulo Autuori’s, it will be number 18.

