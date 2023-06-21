Atlético Nacional and Millonarios meet in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombia, which starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín, where the locals hope to become even stronger to get closer to their eighteenth league title.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the first chapter of the definition of the Apertura Tournament will be played, which invites the blue team to challenge the fort of the green team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori.

National reaches the final of the tournament after hitting at the right time in Group A of the home runs and when Alianza Petrolera was emerging as a surprise finalist, but slipped in the key game, while the Colombian ‘King of Cups’ had a vibrant comeback against Deportivo Pasto (3-2) and qualified with 12 points.

millionairesowner of 15 stars and a style of play that won fans back, awaits the graduation of a three-year process with coach Alberto Gamero, who has eluded the league title, since in 2021 he led the team to the final of the Opening Tournament and lost it with Deportes Tolima.

And just hours before the ball rolls in the final, the fans cling to the forecasts, the cabals and their faith. And in the midst of his illusion, the mathematical probabilities open up space.

The study by the firm Matics Football, dedicated to the application of new technologies in the analysis of data in football, and which has already hit the home runs and the League finalists, is presented as elucidatory for fans. The ball needs to roll.

The champion between Nacional and Millionaires, according to Matics Football

‘Matics Football’, a company founded in 2020, has made space in the middle of the final phase of Colombian football.

The firm, a ‘big data’ consultancy, surprised by hitting the mark with its analysis of the probabilities of the teams that were going to make up the home runs, at least three weeks in advance.

Then, as a result of his statistical gaze, he “hit it” on the two finalists. And now, for the very final, she has already shared her analysis.

Taking into account the goal tendencies of Millonarios and Nacional, according to ‘Matics’, for the first leg, there is a 46.9% chance that Nacional will win the gamethere is a 24% chance of a tie and Millonarios has 29.1% in their favor.

For the return, says the signature, Millionaires have a 48.38% chance of winningthere is a 24.94% probability of a tie and Nacional has 26.68% in its favor.

The striking thing is that for the desire of the fans, about the future champion, there is also a probability. And it is that “considering the probability of winning, losing or drawing in each game and the possible goal differences in the final”, the champion would be Atlético Nacional, with 51.8% against 48.2% of Millionaires.

Given the little difference, The firm recalled in the publication of its analysis that “there is no statistically significant difference.”

The weapons of Nacional and the weapons of Millionaires

Nacional, which holds the label “The most times champion” of Colombia with 17 stars, will face the first game without its starting goalkeeper Kevin Mierwho is with the Colombian team playing friendlies in Europe, while left-back Danovis Banguero is in doubt due to “Achilles tendinopathy.”

Goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, who last year won the final with Deportivo Pereira, and youthful Samuel Velásquez, who had an outstanding performance against Pasto, are available to cover these absences.

The rest of the backbone is available with defenders Cristian Zapata and Felipe Aguirre; midfielders Nelson Palacios, Sebastián Gómez and Nelson Deossa, and forwards Tomás Ángel and Jéfferson Duque, in addition to their top reference and goalscorer: Dorlan Pabón.

For his part, Millonarios arrives without Colombian goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargasconcentrated with their respective national teams, so Juan Moreno will guard the portico and Jorge Arias will be Andrés Llinás’ partner.

Nor does it have winger Oscar Cortés, a figure from the Colombian team that participated in the U20 World Cup in Argentina and is now in Europe with the senior team.

The Ambassador will have its most important player in this final, captain David Mackalister Silva, who integrates a midfield strengthened by Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo and Daniel Cataño, while in attack will be the youthful Beckham David Castro and Leonardo Castro, goalscorer and champion the previous semester with Pereira.

