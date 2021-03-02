On March 28, the action returns to Formula 1. The season will open in the Bahrain Grand Prix and the teams are showing the new cars they will use. It was Alpine’s turn to introduce the A521. With this car Fernando Alonso returns to F1 and will have the French as a partner Esteban Ocon.

With a totally different design than RS20, the most radical change is the colors that the A521. The black and yellow is replaced by the blue, red and white, at first glance reminiscent of the flags of France and the British, to unite the two factories, Viry-Châtillon (engine) and the headquarters of the set in Enstone.

Proudly representing the colors of the French and British flags, as well as Alpine’s illustrious and historic racing colors of blue, white and red… Here is our 2021 F1 car, the A521!# A521Launch 💙 pic.twitter.com/AwDI1RNtaE – Alpine F1 Team (@ AlpineF1Team) March 2, 2021

“This year our goal is clear, to continue the momentum that was gained last year and fight for the podiums. We want to be a consistent contender for the podium.” said Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine.

For his part, Alonso could not be present at the event, due to flight restrictions. “I am very excited to be back in Formula 1 and to be part of the next chapter of the Alpine F1 Team in this sport. I have worked hard to prepare to go back to racing in Formula 1.We have a strong team and together with Esteban Ocon we must carry on from last year and obtain results“, expressed the Asturian.

Ocon will be with the team for the second year in a row. After getting a great second place in the Sakhir Grand Prize, in Bahrain, about the final part of the 2020 season and finish 12th in the 2020 World Cup.

It is speculated that the premiere of the A521 will take place in the preseason test that F1 will carry out at the Sakhir circuit, from 12 to 14 this month, although it is not ruled out that a shakedown is carried out, to anticipate possible problems.