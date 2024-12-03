Box2Bit continues to advance its data project in the town of Cariñena, in Zaragoza for data processing, hosting and other related activities. The first information pointed to an “Ebro” data center campus with an investment of 3.4 billion euros, although the investment is expected to be higher, since a additional contribution of around 500 million of euros, once it is operational, which will be used for the renovation, replacement and maintenance of the facilities.

This data campus is planned to be undertaken in three phases. In this way, the project is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2025 to finish at the end of 2029 and be fully operational in 2032.

According to the information provided by the company for the investment declaration of regional interest with general interest of Aragon, 1,632 million euros will be invested in phase 1, while 1,088 million euros will be invested in the second phase. Finally, in phase 3, the amount that will be allocated is 680 million euros.

During these three phases, 5 buildingsin addition to other infrastructure necessary for 24-hour operations, 365 days a year. The project will initially comprise 245,000 square meters to house the data storage rooms. In total, it will be located on 28 hectares of consolidated urban land for industrial use. The company has already formalized purchase option contracts.

In the first phasebuildings 1 and 2 will be undertaken, in addition to access controls and electrical infrastructure, while the second phase It will include buildings 3 and part of 4, access controls and electrical infrastructure. Finally, the third phase It will cover the rest of building 4 and building 5, as well as access control to the latter and its electrical infrastructure.

During the construction phase, it is expected to create more than 5,600 jobs and more than 1,400 jobs during the operation phase. According to the phases of the project, around 3,4000 jobs, both direct and indirect, will be generated in the first phase, while in the second they are estimated at 2,200. In the third, there will be 1,400 jobs. In total, some 1,600 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs are estimated in the construction phase. For its part, In the operation phase, 350 direct jobs will be generated and 1,100 indirect, when it is fully operational.

The company

The Ebro campus is promoted by B2B Axis East 3 SLUwhich was established in May 2023 in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), and belonging to the Quantum Global Assets SLU Group.

All shares of B2B Axis East 3 SLU belong to the company Cdp Edge Solutions SLUa company that represents the commercial name of the company Box2bit, and which, in turn, is 100% owned by the company Quantum Global Assets SLU, the group’s parent company.

The company Cdp Edge Solutions SLU (Box2bit) is an independent Spanish company that develops, finances, builds and operates digital infrastructures powered by up to 100% renewable energy.

Box2bit shares majority shareholder with the company Capital Energyspecialized in the promotion, development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets, with a portfolio of 20 gigawatts (GW) between wind and photovoltaic parks.