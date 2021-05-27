Svart in Norwegian it means “black”, and in this case the word, which is a name, refers to the deep blue ice of the Svartisen glacier, in northern Norway, beyond the Arctic Circle.

In that imposing frame of fjords and mountains of the municipality of Meløy in which the glacier falls, it will open soon -probably in 2022- Svart, which is presented as “the most sustainable hotel in the world”.

“Svart will become the first self-sustaining custom-built tourist complex, which aspires to make travelers care about the protection of nature preservation and the importance of global environmental issues and education through the local community ”, says the hotel on its website.

The Svart hotel will be very close to the Svartisen glacier. Photo svart.no

And he adds that the establishment “Will demonstrate how the contemporary traveler can contribute to the sustainable growth of our planet without sacrificing the comforts of modern life “.

Clean and surplus energy

The design of the building is inspired by a traditional architectural style of the area, in the form of fiskehjell (A-shaped wooden frame, which is used to dry fish) and rorbue (a kind of traditional seasonal house used by fishermen).

With a structure supported by wooden piles, the hotel will have a circular design, with a roof clad in solar panels. Photo svart.no

The structure is supported by sturdy wooden piles that sink several meters under the waters of the Holandsfjorden fjord, which “ensure a minimal environmental footprint.” According to the Snøhetta architecture studio, in charge of the design, every corner of the place was designed under the concept of “power house” to make the most of the sun’s energy in all seasons of the year.

Therefore the hotel will have a circular design, with a roof clad with solar panels produced with clean hydropower to reduce the carbon footprint and energy impact of construction.

It will also have isolated terraces that will allow guests to enjoy the environment in privacy; while the facades of the hotel are designed to protect against insolation in summer, eliminating the need to artificially cool the air.

The facades of the hotel are designed to protect against insolation in summer. Photo svart.no

On winter, the giant windows will allow the Sunrise, taking advantage of not only light but also thermal energy. Another source of air conditioning will be the geothermal, through wells connected to pumps that will air-condition the rooms using a minimum of energy.

For this reason the hotel affirms that it will save at least 85% of consumption annual energy compared to a traditional establishment, and in its first five years of operation it plans not to connect to the electricity grid, that is, will operate in a self-sufficient manner in terms of energy and waste management. It is estimated that in the medium and long term the establishment will generate more renewable energy than it will require, so it will allocate the surplus to neighboring communities.

The hotel claims that you will be able to save at least 85% of the annual energy consumption compared to a traditional hotel. Photo svart.no

Designed according to the strictest energy efficiency standards in the Northern Hemisphere, the building seeks to meet the environmental standards of the Paris Agreement. “We calculate that the hotel you will save 85% of your annual energy consumption and it will collect enough solar energy to cover both the operations of the hotel, including its transport operation by boat, as well as that necessary to construct the building “, announces the company.

Well-being and respect for nature

Based on “a holistic approach to tranquility that enhances guests’ journey with the deepest sense of lifestyle and well-being, evolution and sustainable awareness”, the hotel will have approximately 100 rooms, in addition to a design laboratory and a sustainable farm which will produce the food for its four restaurants.

Its 360 ° arrangement is designed to obtain panoramic views of the glacier, the valley and the fjord. Photo svart.no

In this wellness approach, the 360 ​​° arrangement is designed to obtain Panoramic views of the glacier, the valley and the fjord, and thanks to this exclusive location, guests will be able to do numerousroses outdoor activities, such as boardwalks, kayaking, climbing and hiking on the glacier, as well as practicing yoga in the sun and relaxing in a completely respectful place with nature, which invites you to enjoy in an absolutely responsible way.

The main pillars that govern the project are environment, nature, sustainability and technological innovation. And as well-being and mindfulness are also central concepts of the project, the hotel raises a “health and wellness clinic”Which will include local communities in its supply chain -for the benefit of the circular economy-, acquiring native herbs, plants and marine sources for the treatments it will offer.