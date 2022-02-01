I advanced it on the last day Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, and today the confirmation has arrived: The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), has given the green light for the start of Phase 3, the last of all, of the Hipra vaccine (PHH-1V) against COVID-19. This is the most advanced vaccine developed in Spain.

The pharmaceutical, founded in 1954 and who took his first steps in veterinary medicine, will start this third phase with a total of 3,000 volunteers, distributed in 17 hospitals throughout the country, in addition to others in countries such as Italy and Portugal, according to the company’s own data. Once you get to finish with positive data, the goal is have it ready for the second quarter of 2022, with a production capacity of 600 million doses. This amount is expected to double next year.

The minister highlighted the serum developed by Hipra that had some “very satisfactory results” in the previous phases of his investigation. “The results have been very good, it gives a great immunity response to COVID-19, and it even presents good results against Ómicron“, he indicated. In turn, being based on a platform for the recombination of several proteins, it has the advantage of being able to adapt to the different variants.

booster shot

According to Morant’s words, the vaccine would serve as “reinforcement to those we already have”. The minister has defined it as a very important milestone, in a country where “before the pandemic there was no company that manufactured or participated in the process of human vaccines“.

For this last phase, the volunteers will have to be vaccinated with one or two doses of the vaccines authorized in the European Union (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca), or the combined regimen for at least three months. As reported ABC, those who have passed COVID more than a month ago can also be part of Phase 3 of the clinical trial. Another requirement is to be at least 16 years old.

The pharmaceutical company from Amer (Girona) hopes to have the final approval before the summer, at which time it could begin its commercializationn. Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, assured at the 150th meeting of the Executive Council of the World Health Organization (WHO), that the Hipra vaccine against COVID “can mean a turning point in the fight against the virus”.

A month and a half ago, on November 15, Hipra received the AEMPS approval to start phase IIb of this clinical trial, which was carried out in 10 hospitals in Spain. During phase I, the vaccine had good tolerability and the absence of relevant adverse effects, in addition to a good immune response.

Characteristics

The last of the variants that emerged, Ómicron, generates pictures that in most cases are mild, although it is still important to have a defined strategy against COVID. The developers of the vaccine claim that their product is effective against it. It is a recombination of proteins, which can be altered in case of new modifications in the virus in order to adapt. “We have tested it with this new variant and it is effective, there is no need to improve it,” its managers assure ABC.

Tests on mice also confirmed that it produces neutralizing antibodies against previous variants such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, as well as confers a cellular memory of specific T lymphocytes. For its conservation, an affordable temperature is required, between 2°C and 8°C, which facilitates its distribution.