In recent days, the information bomb has gone off in which Le Parisien reported last Saturday that Kylian Mbappé had already decided on his next team for next season, and that team would be Real Madrid. Now, with this information, information has begun to circulate about what the French forward's status would be within the Madrid squad.
Real Madrid also does not want to waste money on what the French star's salary would be and the numbers it has planned for Kylian Mbappé's contract are much lower than what the Paris Saint Germain player still wants, but it would be above what they charge. the players of the merengue squad.
As revealed by the French media, L'Equipe, months ago Kylian tripled the contract he previously had, going from earning 6 million euros gross per month, which is 4.62 million euros net. This means that he earns an amount of 72 million euros annually, just over 55 million euros net per year. Other sources assure that the bonuses that the Frenchman receives would have to be added to these 72 million euros, which would reach an amount close to 100 million euros.
There was information indicating that the gross amount that he would have requested from Real Madrid, which in Spain would be established at around 50 million euros net. Real Madrid already made it clear that it was not going to reach those figures
According to various sources, the white club would begin negotiations for 25 million, being willing to reach up to 35 million net.. This was stated by Josep Pedrerol in “El Chiringuito”. Initially there would not be a bonus for the signing of Mbappé, and the percentage of distribution of the image rights is something that would have to be negotiated.
This amount would be much higher than the existing salary scale that currently exists at Real Madrid, where different websites specialized in the economic aspect of sport indicate that the one who earns the most is Toni Kroos, with more than 24.38 million gross euros. year. The next would be David Alaba, with 22.5, after the Austrian is Luka Modric, with 21.88 gross per year.
