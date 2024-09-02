One of the big questions of the summer transfer market is: where will Guillermo Ochoa play in the 2024/2025 season? The 39-year-old Mexican goalkeeper is a free agent after his release from Italian club Salernitana.
For several weeks there have been rumours about his possible arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) with San Diego FC and there was even talk of him playing for RCD Espanyol. However, it seems that his next destination has already been decided.
According to information from the Portuguese newspaper Récord, Memo Ochoa is in advanced negotiations with AVS SAD of the Portuguese first division. The media outlet Sport reported the arrival of the former América player as a fact. A report from Claro Sports indicated that the Mexican player would travel to that country in the next few hours to sign his contract.
In this adventure, Ochoa would play in his fifth European league, after playing in Spain, Italy, Belgium and France. According to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, AVS Futebol SAD is the Portuguese first division club with the lowest squad value.
The Mexican goalkeeper was not considered by Jaime Lozano for the 2024 Copa América and is not in Javier Aguirre’s first squad either.
Staying in European football could bring him closer to his goal of attending his sixth World Cup with the Mexican National Team and achieving a feat that no other player has accomplished.

