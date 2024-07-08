Home page politics

The focus of the NATO summit will be supporting Ukraine and defending Europe. Guests will also discuss China’s claims in the Indo-Pacific.

Washington DC – On Tuesday (July 9), the heads of government and heads of state of the NATOmember countries for their annual summit. There is a lot on the agenda until Thursday (11 July). NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg summarised the agenda in a press release in three points: Support for the Ukraine at war against Russiabuilding up further deterrence capacities, particularly in the east of the Alliance, and global cooperation with a focus on the Indo-Pacific.

After Russia’s missile attack: Will NATO provide more air defense for Ukraine?

The summit was overshadowed by a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Monday (July 8), which, according to Ukrainian sources, killed dozens of civilians. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov then called for more air defense systems for his country via Telegram. A senior US official has already announced that more air defense for Ukraine will be decided at the NATO summit, but did not want to go into detail about what US President Joe Biden is specifically planning to do so. This is clear from the transcript of a background discussion published by the White House.

Federal government insider estimates 40 billion euros annually from NATO countries for Ukraine aid

Secretary General Stoltenberg said he expected member states to renew their financial pledges to Ukraine. A German government official told the news agency Reutersthat he expects pledges of 40 billion euros annually to Ukraine. While Ukraine will wait for its invitation to join NATO even after the summit, Stoltenberg announced that there will be more bilateral security agreements between NATO states and Ukraine. Joe Biden called the US-Ukrainian model agreement, which was signed in June, a “bridge to NATO”.

Before NATO summit: Selenskyj signs security agreement with Poland – further contracts planned

Such an agreement was signed by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday in Warsaw. “Whoever defends Ukraine today is also defending himself,” said Tusk. Zelensky described the treaty as “ambitious.” “It is suitable for protecting the lives of our people and resisting Russian evil,” said Zelensky. One focus of the treaty is to prevent Russian missiles from being fired from Polish territory. The aim of the bilateral agreements, according to the anonymous US official, is for Ukraine to be “ready to assume responsibility in the alliance from day one of its membership.” Zelensky has been invited to the summit; at the last NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, he demanded clearer answers as to when his country would be admitted to the alliance.

Other topics at NATO summit: Arms industry and China in the Indo-Pacific

Within the alliance, the summit is intended to deepen transatlantic cooperation in the arms industry, said Stoltenberg. A missile interceptor base in Poland is also to be decided. Finally, Stoltenberg referred to talks with partner states from the Indo-Pacific region. The US government emphasized, not surprisingly, that these will revolve around challenges posed by China’s claims in the region and its involvement in Russia’s rearmament.

Before NATO summit: Orbán flies to Russia – Trump followers want to withdraw

The elephant in the room is the shift to the right on both sides of the Atlantic. The US official said he was “concerned” about Viktor Orbán’s visit to Moscow, which was “not helpful for Ukraine’s self-defense.” Orbán’s EUCouncil Presidency, which he likes to use for such appearances, ends at the end of the year. Then the US President could soon be back Donald Trump be called.

Berlin political scientist Jana Puglierin from the think tank European Council on Foreign Relations warned in the journal International Politics urgently about the effects of a second Trump term for Europe. The right-wing Heritage Foundation has already presented a detailed plan for this with the “Project 2025”: The USA should more or less withdraw to a “silent participation” in NATO. This would mean fewer or no US troops in Europe, and would also call into question the US nuclear umbrella, which Puglierin described as Europe’s “life insurance”.

Expert Jana Puglierin: Europe must manage its own defence

Puglierin warned that European states should not rely on the USA in their security policy. Even if Biden were to be re-elected, the USA would still need increasing military resources in the Indo-Pacific. Support for Ukraine must also be organized in the long term without US support, and there are already plans for this. Despite repeated requests, the anonymous US official failed to answer how the Biden administration intends to deal with Trump’s rejection of NATO. (kb with dpa)