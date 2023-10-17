The selector of Colombia, Nestor Lorenzo, this Monday extended doubts about the presence of James Rodriguez in view of Ecuador indicating that there is still “nothing certain” and that he will wait “until the last minute” to define whether he will be part of the game on Tuesday in Quito.

“There is still nothing certain, we are going to wait until the last minute,” declared the Argentine in the press conference prior to the duel on the fourth day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cupwhen asked about James’ possible withdrawal.

Despite what the Cafeteros strategist said, the Sao Paulo midfielder participated without problems in the ball exercises they performed during the segment of the training to which the press had access at the Atlético Nacional sports headquarters in the municipality of Guarne, close to Medellín and where they work at altitude.

Lorenzo has already had to deal with several casualties once he announced the call-up for the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador, the most recent being that of right-back Santiago Arias due to a “small tear.”

As a visitor

“We have been suffering in this call, but in general terms the boys who were part of the process have responded well, that is what the group is for, to support in these moments where it is needed,” said the coach without revealing the ownership of Juan David Mosquera.

As a visitor, Colombia will have to use the second uniform, although there may be some variation.

The shirt will be red, the shorts and socks white, while their rival will wear the first kit.

The goalkeeper, who would be Alvaro Monterohe will wear a t-shirt, shorts and green socks, as he is in this image.

