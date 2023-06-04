Our Earth planet it’s found constant movement which leads to the continental crust periodically uniting into a supercontinent. This process was recorded millions of years ago with the formation of a supercontinent called Pangea and from which the territories of America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

It is known that this movement of the earth’s crust is constant by a process known as “Supercontinental Cycle”, which will lead to a new mega continent that will have the name of Amasia. This sharecropper in about 200 million years and according to the forecasts of scientists, it is likely that humanity no longer exists.

Although we won’t be around to see the Amasia formation. Projections made in computer Based on geological measurements, they predict that America and Asia will be united in a single continent.

According to a publication of National Geographic, These predictions of the formation of the supercontinent are based on conclusions made by a simulation of a supercomputer, since it was shown that this formation is only one of the possibilities that would take place within millions of them.

Since the hypotheses also suggest that the Pacific and Atlantic oceans will close to make way for a single land mass that will be known as auric.