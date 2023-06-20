The traditional whore sloop usually gets the recognition it deserves in about 40 years.

A popular pastime on the Autoblog editors is following obscure Facebook groups. There is a lot of enthusiasm, especially when it comes to bad old cars. Old Koenig Specials, Zender, Gemballa, Hamann: it’s wrong but cool. It’s like listening to Scooter’s music.

That will never get the recognition of the purists, but it does take you to a certain time. The R107 and R129 generations of the Mercedes-Benz SL are certainly immensely popular. Logical: they have been in production for a long time.

Whoresloop

Perhaps that’s how we should look at Mansory’s products. Their latest achievement is a project based on the Mercedes-AMG SL. Of course, the device is worse than putting on the Bloodhound Gang’s most popular song at your grandfather’s cremation. But give it some time, of course this goes from wrong to cult and then it is ‘suddenly’ cool.

You can join Mansory choose between a softkit or a widebody for the SL. This one has the latter. It is beautiful? Bwoah, you can judge that, of course. The combination of gray paint and carbon black details is not really great. Perhaps if everything is in one color, it will show better. The rims are Mansory FD.5 wheels, forged of course, very expensive and way too big. They are 10.5×21 at the front and 12×22 at the rear.

Just 850 Pferden for a while!

There is nothing to dispute about the motor tuning. Because the Mansory SL has more power and more torque than the original. That’s because of the P850 package. This increases the power from 585 hp to 850 hp thanks to a different ECU, hybrid turbos and a sports exhaust system. Among other things. The torque also goes up, from 800 Nm to 1,150 Nm. This obviously has an effect on performance. The device goes from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 322 km/h.

Of course you can also order parts separately. So if you only want the wheels and the engine tuning on your dark red SL, you can do that too. But yes, for the full 2023 experience you just order everything. So that you can still share the photos with other car enthusiasts in 40 years.

