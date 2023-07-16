Local residents are frightened. With a loud bang, the windows of real estate agency Bieze in the Gelderland village of Twello shatter. It is July 7, 2022. Who is targeting the broker? Why does his wife, the prominent VVD politician Conny Bieze, step down as alderman a day later? What is the role of the ‘banker’ and the mayor? And what does the ‘bodyguard’ want? “It’s a nightmare. A form of psychological abuse.”