Local residents are frightened. With a loud bang, the windows of real estate agency Bieze in the Gelderland village of Twello shatter. It is July 7, 2022. Who is targeting the broker? Why does his wife, the prominent VVD politician Conny Bieze, step down as alderman a day later? What is the role of the ‘banker’ and the mayor? And what does the ‘bodyguard’ want? “It’s a nightmare. A form of psychological abuse.”
Anne Boer, Diego Kemps
Conny Bieze has been a deputy in Gelderland for eight years – from 2011 to 2019. After her appointment to the municipality of Voorst in June 2022, a glorious continuation as alderman awaits her. She still dreams of a mayoral post, if only as an observer.
Suddenly it’s over. A year ago she left after barely a month. The reason has always remained unclear.
Until now.
